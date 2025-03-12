Distinguished judge, Justice Oslen Small laid to rest

ON Tuesday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips attended the funeral service for the late retired judge, Justice Oslen Ainsworth Fitzgerald Small, CCH, at the Freedom Congressional Church in Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

In his tribute, the Prime Minister, who is performing the functions of President, honoured Justice Small as a legal giant whose legacy exemplifies discipline, service, and justice.

He noted that Justice Small upheld the law, and led by example, not only in the courtroom but also within the military ranks and religious community, adding that his dedicated service will continue to inspire judges, soldiers, and leaders for generations to come.

Justice Small devoted his career to public service, beginning as a Magistrate in the East Coast Demerara Magisterial District before assuming the role of Registrar of the Supreme Court in the late 1970s. He was appointed a High Court Judge in 1986, and served until his retirement in 1999.

His contributions extended beyond the judiciary, as he held key positions as Judge Advocate of the Guyana Defence Force until 2022, and Chair of the Parole Board from 2004 to 2021. Additionally, he served as a long-time pastor at Smith Memorial Congregational Church.

In recognition of his exceptional service to Guyana, Justice Small was conferred with the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH), Guyana’s third highest national award, in May 2018.