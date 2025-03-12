PM Phillips acknowledges contributions of late decorated GDF officer

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Tuesday, attended the funeral of Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Fitzroy Warde and acknowledged his distinguished career.

Phillips, who is performing the functions of the President, during the service, referenced Lt. Col. Warde’s unwavering service to the nation.

The Prime Minister described him as a mentor, patriot, and a guardian of Guyana’s security and further highlighted his significant contributions to the Guyana Defence Force.

Enlisting in 1984, Lt. Col. Warde rose steadily through the ranks, holding several key leadership positions including Commanding Officer of the 1st and 2nd Infantry Battalions, the Coast Guard, and Special Forces.

He also served as Base Commander at Camp Ayanganna and as a Civil Military Officer at Defence Headquarters. His expertise in military operations, border security, and training significantly shaped the GDF’s readiness and strategic development.

Lt. Col. Warde was awarded the 25th and 40th Anniversary medals: the Border Defence Medal and the Military Efficiency Medal.