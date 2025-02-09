APNU ‘decimated’ the lives of every group of Guyanese

–Jagdeo says; cautions citizens not to believe opposition’s hollow promises, given their ‘sordid’ track record

EVEN after pushing citizens to the brink of poverty through the introduction of more than 350 new taxes, terminating thousands of workers and stifling traditional sectors, the opposition has rolled out its recycled promise of betterment for the people, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

During a recent news conference, Jagdeo urged Guyanese to reflect on not only the A Partnership For National Unity/People’s National Congress Reform (APNU/PNCR)’s historic, “sordid” track record, but even its contemporary one.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has accused the government of not caring for the ordinary Guyanese.

Jagdeo, in response, said: “This is rich coming from a party that practically decimated every group of people. Pensioners: they took away their free water; the children: they took away their cash grant; the Amerindians: they took away their jobs; the sugar workers: they took away jobs from them; the farmers: they imposed a whole range of taxes, cut the budget for farm- to-market roads and D&I [drainage and irrigation]; the bauxite workers lost their jobs, a thousand of them at Kwakwani; in the forestry sector 500 people lost their jobs…the miners: they increased the taxes, put VAT on machinery and equipment…”

Given the slew of promises made by the Opposition Leader, Jagdeo asked how could Norton stand in the House and make such pledges, given the APNU+AFC’s track record.

During his 2025 budget presentation, Norton said: “As the next government, we will increase sugar production. We will manage GuySuCo effectively,” adding that they will ensure the workers receive a liveable income, if elected.

Under the APNU+AFC administration, sugar workers were begging for their livelihoods to be spared, even going so far as to hold pickets with heartfelt pleas in the scorching sun, at the time.

However, the-then government turned a deaf ear to the cries of those workers.

In 2017, the coalition government had announced the closure of several sugar estates across the country, leaving thousands of persons without jobs or sources of income. The move saw four sugar estates being closed and over 7,000 sugar workers losing their jobs.

It is important to understand that research funded by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) had revealed that the closure of the sugar estates under the APNU+AFC government severely affected the livelihoods of the laid-off workers, resulting in increased instances of suicide, alcohol consumption and crime.

Since its election to office in 2020, the PPP government has restored over 4,600 jobs within the sugar industry.

Norton also promised: “We will adjust VAT as is appropriate to bring direct relief to the people of Guyana.”

However, the question of sincerity looms over this as it was under the APNU+AFC from 2015-2020 that more than 350 new taxes and onerous measures were placed on the backs of Guyanese.

Several government officials have probed the former administration on how it used the $90 billion it collected annually from increased taxes.

Under the previous APNU+AFC administration, water and electricity subsidies for pensioners was also removed and Value Added Tax (VAT) was placed on water and electricity.

However, since assuming office, the PPP has removed VAT on those essential resources and even reinstated the subsidies for pensioners.

Norton also touted big plans for the non-oil sector, promising growth, if elected.

However, it was reported that the local forestry sector, under APNU+AFC, saw a 35 per cent decline in exports, a 40 per cent reduction in production and significant job losses, with employment falling from over 22,000 to less than 14,000.

Also, due to the hardships faced by many small miners and several major players exiting the sector, many small operators were unable to produce.

At that time, the market had dried up and concurrently, the cost of production increased due to the lack of incentives being provided to miners.

Additionally, the former coalition administration had crippled the bauxite industry during the period 2015-2020.

As was widely reported, production had fallen by more than 40 per cent and employment was reduced by half.

PNCR’S ‘SORDID’ HISTORY

Jagdeo highlighted how Guyana is moving on an upward trajectory under the PPP/C, and gave citizens just a brief synopsis on the difference between the current government and the opposition.

He said: “Look what we [PPP] have done: we have restored the grant, the water subsidy, the electricity subsidy to the pensioners and also double old age pension; we have given the children their money back and increased it to $50,000. We have removed all the discriminating policies against [the] forestry sector, mining, agriculture. Every group in Guyana we have practically worked with. Farmers now have more support. The miners have more support, people in the forestry sector, in every sector of the economy, more jobs are created.

“So, this nonsense about we ignore the plight of citizens and they’re the ones who are concerned about people is so irksome, because it’s far from the truth.”

Given how stagnant Guyana’s economy was under the PNCR, the General Secretary spared no effort to remind Guyanese of the welfare losses and high poverty levels, the PNCR caused with its subpar management.

He said: “That’s the history of the PNC and it was a sordid history, and I detest the attempt by some, including in the media, to say, ‘don’t go back into the past.’ But if they’re repeating the past, they have not changed one bit… They have not changed on their outdated outlook. They are incapable of managing anything because they have a dated philosophy.”