Single mother of five receives fully furnished house

–through MoM initiative

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

A SINGLE mother of five of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was gifted a fully furnished three-bedroom house, as part of the ongoing efforts under President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha handed over the house to 31-year-old Shelly Doodnauth, on Saturday.

The project was supported by Yuvindra Sookraj of Sookraj Industries; Carol Trim of Trim’s Management; Nolan France of Professional Engineering and Construction Service; Aubrey David of Quality Deliverer; Jermaine Bagot of JG Bagot & Trim Contracting and Real Estate Company; Rafeek Kassim of Kascon Engineering Services; Tony Ameerally of Memorex Enterprises, Keine Reid of Jr Engineering Solution; and David Razack of Homeline Inc.

The gesture was aimed at providing support to vulnerable families, helping them build a better and more stable future.

The new house not only offers Doodnauth and her children a comfortable living space, but also symbolises the government’s commitment to improving the living conditions of the vulnerable.

Minister Mustapha, while at the location, pointed out: “We have seen a transformation taking place in our country,” noting that four years ago vehicles could not access the streets in Angoy’s Avenue.

With almost all the roads now being fully constructed and developed in the community, Mustapha said: “The People’s Progressive Party has changed the landscape in this place, and today Angoy’s Avenue is becoming a vibrant and robust community, thanks to the initiatives of the People’s Progressive Party.”

He then noted: “[The handing over] is another one, not only in Region Six, but across the country, every single region across this country we are having houses like these being delivered to the vulnerable.”

Mustapha added that the PPP/C government wants development in every sector and “that’s why now we are seeing a total transformation.”

He then encouraged other corporate sponsors to come on board to make a difference in the lives of the vulnerable group.

Doodnauth could not hold back her tears on Saturday, as she highlighted the hardships she endured over the last 16 years.

She said the house itself will improve the lives of her children tremendously, noting: “Me live here for 16 years and when rain fall my children them skin use to soak and nobody never help us.”

She continued: “I’m thankful that the government help me, this help me a lot, nobody never try to help and this here means a lot to me.”

Doodnauth, who is also a part of government’s part-time work programme, expressed her gratitude to the government and sponsors for ensuring their promise was fulfilled.