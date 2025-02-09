News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Single mother of five receives fully furnished house
A single mother of five of Angoy's Avenue was gifted a fully furnished three-bedroom house, as part of the ongoing efforts under President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative
A single mother of five of Angoy's Avenue was gifted a fully furnished three-bedroom house, as part of the ongoing efforts under President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative

–through MoM initiative

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

A SINGLE mother of five of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was gifted a fully furnished three-bedroom house, as part of the ongoing efforts under President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha handed over the house to 31-year-old Shelly Doodnauth, on Saturday.
The project was supported by Yuvindra Sookraj of Sookraj Industries; Carol Trim of Trim’s Management; Nolan France of Professional Engineering and Construction Service; Aubrey David of Quality Deliverer; Jermaine Bagot of JG Bagot & Trim Contracting and Real Estate Company; Rafeek Kassim of Kascon Engineering Services; Tony Ameerally of Memorex Enterprises, Keine Reid of Jr Engineering Solution; and David Razack of Homeline Inc.

The gesture was aimed at providing support to vulnerable families, helping them build a better and more stable future.
The new house not only offers Doodnauth and her children a comfortable living space, but also symbolises the government’s commitment to improving the living conditions of the vulnerable.
Minister Mustapha, while at the location, pointed out: “We have seen a transformation taking place in our country,” noting that four years ago vehicles could not access the streets in Angoy’s Avenue.

A single mother of five of Angoy’s Avenue was gifted a fully furnished three-bedroom house, as part of the ongoing efforts under President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative

With almost all the roads now being fully constructed and developed in the community, Mustapha said: “The People’s Progressive Party has changed the landscape in this place, and today Angoy’s Avenue is becoming a vibrant and robust community, thanks to the initiatives of the People’s Progressive Party.”

He then noted: “[The handing over] is another one, not only in Region Six, but across the country, every single region across this country we are having houses like these being delivered to the vulnerable.”

Mustapha added that the PPP/C government wants development in every sector and “that’s why now we are seeing a total transformation.”
He then encouraged other corporate sponsors to come on board to make a difference in the lives of the vulnerable group.

Doodnauth could not hold back her tears on Saturday, as she highlighted the hardships she endured over the last 16 years.

She said the house itself will improve the lives of her children tremendously, noting: “Me live here for 16 years and when rain fall my children them skin use to soak and nobody never help us.”
She continued: “I’m thankful that the government help me, this help me a lot, nobody never try to help and this here means a lot to me.”

Doodnauth, who is also a part of government’s part-time work programme, expressed her gratitude to the government and sponsors for ensuring their promise was fulfilled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.