Guyana’s economy ‘standing on many legs’

–President Ali says country not solely dependent on oil; policies ensuring diversification

GUYANA’S economy is standing not only on an oil-and-gas foundation, it is standing on many legs, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has said, noting that the investments and policies being pursued by the government are ensuring this is the case.

“When you look at the economy, when you look at all segments of the economy in the last four years, you can see the policies of the government have enabled continuous and sustainable growth. This adds to the resilience of the economy.

“This adds to the diversified portfolio of the economy, so that we can withstand greater shocks. The economy is not only standing on an oil-and-gas foundation, it is standing on many legs, and the investments and policies that we are pursuing are ensuring that, that is the case,” the Head of State said during a recent broadcast on Facebook from State House.

In reaffirming his government’s commitment to long-term growth and development, President Ali stated that Budget 2025 will continue to build on what has already been initiated, expanding the country’s economy and ensuring that Guyana possesses an appealing framework for investment and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He added that it will help to position the country as a “major destination for investment”.

The President emphasised that nationwide investments are aimed at forging a stronger and more resilient economy, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for every Guyanese.

The President also pointed to his government’s efforts to support farmers and improve agricultural productivity.

“We are investing in food security, investing in manufacturing, agro-processing, and investing in the diversification of our country,” he said.

President Ali underscored the sector’s growth and its role in boosting food security, noting that “investment in agriculture has increased by almost 160 per cent”.

He added that this has contributed to the diversification and resilience of the economy.

This is being supported by the upskilling of Guyanese through targetted initiatives, such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship Programme.

President Ali outlined that out of the almost 30,000 scholarships that have been awarded under the programme, over 70 per cent of the beneficiaries are women.

He said that even before the presentation of the 2025 budget, the government had surpassed its commitment of providing 20,000 scholarships to Guyanese.

The President noted his government’s broader commitment to empowering citizens through investments in education (at all levels), healthcare, and agricultural development among other key areas.

He said that critical investments have been made at all levels in education, including the construction or extension of 34 schools since 2020, as well as the maintenance of 350 nursery schools, 440 primary schools, and 115 secondary schools.

Dr Ali related: “More persons have access to secondary schools today, and this came as a result of the more than $54 billion of investment we made in the last four years to construct and rehabilitate schools, improve infrastructure and expand infrastructure in some instances.”

The President also emphasised his government’s focus on training teachers and increasing access to tertiary education, which, at the University of Guyana, is free from this semester.

In healthcare, President Ali noted significant improvements, attributing them to the investment of over $108 billion before the 2025 budget.

“Between 85 per cent and 90 per cent of drugs and medical supplies are now available in the healthcare sector—that is, our health dispensaries, our pharmacies, our hospitals are able to deliver between 85 per cent and 90 per cent of the drugs that are required by our patients,” the Head of State said.

“Our public healthcare system is now able to provide a wide array of services for the treatment of diabetes, heart disease and specialised services like hip and knee replacements,” Dr. Ali related.

The Head of State also spoke about the expansion of healthcare infrastructure across Guyana, including the establishment of 57 dental clinics and assigned dental surgeons across the country.

“In our hinterland communities, we’re able now to have 50 telemedicine sites across the country, all of which will add to the quality of healthcare that our citizens everywhere in Guyana now enjoy,” Dr. Ali said.