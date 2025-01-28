GRA Launches Padna App and other taxpayer –friendly solutions

SEE FULL RELEASE FROM THE GUYANA REVENUE AUTHORITY (GRA)

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is proud to announce the launch of four innovative software solutions designed to simplify tax filing and enhance the overall taxpayer experience:

Padna Mobile App Online Taxpayer Registration via Optimal eServices 7B Generator Document Lookup

Padna Mobile App

The term “Padna”, derived from “Your Partner in Development”, perfectly encapsulates this app’s role as a taxpayer’s go-to hub for managing taxes and licences. Key features include:

Event Reminders: Taxpayers will receive timely alerts for upcoming tax deadlines and licence expiration dates.

Taxpayers will receive timely alerts for upcoming tax deadlines and licence expiration dates. Digital Document Vault: Taxpayers can access and present electronic versions of their TIN Certificate and other GRA-issued documents directly from their phones, eliminating the need for physical copies.

Taxpayers can access and present electronic versions of their TIN Certificate and other GRA-issued documents directly from their phones, eliminating the need for physical copies. Tax Returns: A summary of all filed tax returns is available in the app. Individuals with only employment income can also file their individual income tax returns through the app.

A summary of all filed tax returns is available in the app. Individuals with only employment income can also file their individual income tax returns through the app. Income Tax Calculator: Users can calculate their individual income tax liability based on their income and deductions. o Vehicle Import Calculator: Import taxes for the most popular vehicles can be calculated based on various factors.

The current features of Padna are just the beginning. In the coming months, the app will introduce exciting new functionalities, including:

Seamless payment for motor vehicle and drivers’ licences through integration with platforms like MMG.

The ability to apply for select compliance certificates directly through the app.

These enhancements, along with many others in the pipeline, will further solidify the Padna App as an indispensable tool for taxpayers. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and the App Store by searching for GRA Padna. Existing Optimal eServices users can log in using their current credentials. For those without an eServices account, registration can be completed conveniently within the app or via Optimal’s eServices platform.

For more details and instructional videos, visit https://www.gra.gov.gy/padna/

Online Taxpayer Registration via Optimal eServices

Optimal eServices has introduced a new feature: Online Taxpayer Registration. This allows individuals and businesses to begin the process of applying for a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) directly through the eServices platform.

To get started, users create an eServices account, answer a few eligibility questions, complete the application form, and upload the necessary supporting documents. The information is then submitted to the GRA for review.

While an in-person visit to a GRA office will still be required for final verification, the online application process aims to streamline and expedite this step.

For more information, visit:

o PAYE Individuals and Self-employed Persons: https://www.gra.gov.gy/how–toobtain–a–tin/

7B Generator

This software tool simplifies tax reporting for employers. By uploading a summary of their employees’ earnings (similar to Form 2), employers can generate and email the required Form 7B slips to their employees.

A key benefit for individual taxpayers with employment income is the integration with Padna. By scanning the QR code on the Form 7B slip, taxpayers can automatically populate their tax return information, reducing the risk of manual entry errors.

For more details, visit: https://www.gra.gov.gy/business/tax–operations–andservices/accounting–for–employees/7b–generation/

Document Lookup

The GRA is collaborating with stakeholders, including financial institutions and government authorities, to introduce Document Lookup, a new software tool that allows instant verification of GRA-issued documents presented through the Padna app.

Taxpayers can display their digital documents (e.g., TIN Certificate, Drivers Licence) on their phones. Stakeholder institutions can then scan the document’s QR code using the Document Lookup website to receive immediate confirmation of its authenticity.

This initiative marks a significant step toward a digital-first approach to document verification, reducing reliance on physical documents and streamlining processes for both taxpayers and institutions.

These new tools represent a major milestone in the GRA’s ongoing commitment to modernising tax administration and improving service delivery for taxpayers.

For further inquiries, please contact The Guyana Revenue Authority’s Information Technology Department helpdesk on 227-6060 ext: 8000