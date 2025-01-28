US maintains support for Guyana’s territorial integrity

–Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirms in call with President Ali

THE United States of American, under the new Donald Trump administration, has reaffirmed its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

According to information from the US State Department, the US’ position was highlighted by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio during a call with the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali spoke today [Monday] to address the crisis of illegal migration and agreed to jointly address this regional imperative and challenge. The Secretary affirmed the United States’ steadfast support of Guyana’s territorial integrity in the face of Nicolás Maduro and his cronies’ bellicose actions,” the US State Department said.

Guyana had recently condemned the latest actions of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to assert claims over the Essequibo region.

The country via a statement through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed ‘grave concern’ regarding actions and statements by the Government of Venezuela, which constitutes a clear violation of the Argyle Agreement of December 14, 2023, and the binding Order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued on December 1, 2023.

The ministry had cited the Argyle Agreement, signed in the presence of regional and international interlocutors.

It reminded that this binding agreement unequivocally commits Guyana and Venezuela to refrain from escalating any conflict or disagreement arising from the territorial controversy between the two States.

“This includes refraining from actions that could aggravate tensions or alter the current situation in the disputed territory, pending resolution in accordance with international law,” the statement read, adding:

“However, the announcement by President Nicolás Maduro on January 7, 2025, regarding the election of a “Governor of the Guayana Esequiba“ by “the people of Guayana Esequiba” constitutes a direct violation of these commitments. This unilateral action disregards the spirit of the Argyle Agreement undermines the agreed framework for dialogue and peaceful coexistence and significantly escalates tensions between our nations.”

The ministry noted that Venezuela’s most recent assertation would be “flagrant violation’ of the most fundamental principles of international law, if it forges ahead with its attempt to conduct an election in Guyanese territory involving the participation of Guyanese nationals.

Guyana also pointed out Venezuela’s violation of the international court’s December 2023 order, which stated that both States must avoid actions that might aggravate or extend the controversy or make it more difficult to resolve.

Local authorities have maintained Guyana’s commitment to the Rule of Law, and, more specifically, the ongoing case before the International Court of Justice.

In December, the country submitted its final written brief to the ICJ in the ongoing border controversy with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela over Guyana’s Essequibo region.

The submission, titled “Guyana’s Reply to Venezuela’s Counter-Memorial,” was personally delivered to the Court by Guyana’s Ambassador to Brussels, Sasenarine Singh, marking a critical step in the case that has been ongoing for over six years.

After Guyana’s submission, Venezuela will have the opportunity to file its rejoinder by August 2025, responding to Guyana’s reply. Once both sides have submitted their written pleadings, the Court will schedule oral hearings.

Guyana remains optimistic that the ICJ will rule in its favour, reinforcing the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award, and confirming that the boundary established therein remains the definitive border between the two countries.

The controversy surfaced some six decades after the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela.

Guyana seeks confirmation from the ICJ that the Award remains valid under international law and should be upheld as the legal boundary between the two nations.

President Ali, in his discussion with Secretary of State Rubio, reiterated Guyana’s support for the extended partnership in energy, security, democracy, and regional prosperity.