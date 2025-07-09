‘He listens, he acts and he puts Guyana first’

– Popular businessman Beni Sankar endorses President Ali, PPP/C for re-election

POPULAR businessman Beni Sankar has endorsed President, Dr Irfaan Ali for a second term, aligning himself with the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

In a public endorsement on Tuesday, Sankar, Chief Executive Officer of the Kayman Sankar Group of Companies, described President Ali as a leader who “listens, acts, and puts Guyana first.”

“I proudly endorse President Irfaan Ali for his outstanding leadership and tireless service to Guyana,” Sankar stated. “His government has delivered real progress—from expanding housing and infrastructure to improving healthcare, education, and agriculture.”

Calling on all Guyanese to rally behind the President, Sankar said now is not the time to “change course,” especially as the country continues to experience record growth and development under the current administration.

“President Ali has shown a clear vision for our future and the ability to get things done. I urge all Guyanese to support his continued leadership as we build a stronger, more united nation. VOTE PPP/C,” he said.

Sankar’s endorsement comes at a time when several former opposition figures and prominent civil society voices have also pledged support for the President and the PPP/C.

Among them are former People’s National Congress (PNC) parliamentarians such as Geeta Chandan-Edmond and James Bond, former Deputy Speaker Lenox Shuman and regional leaders such as Daniel Seeram and Samuel Sandy.

Others include Asha Kissoon of The New Movement, AFC’s Ismail Muhammad-Al-Cush and David Daniels and Dr Richard Van West Charles, son-in-law of former President Forbes Burnham.

Support has also come from former government ministers such as Sydney Allicock, activists such as Selwyn Pieters and public figures including Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and medical professional Dr Nand Ram.

Additionally, the PPP/C has received public endorsements from major organisations such as the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB); the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA); the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) and the Small Miners Association.

This endorsement comes ahead of the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections, as President Ali and the ruling PPP/C seek re-election.