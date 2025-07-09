‘We will not stop until every Guyanese feels safe’

— Crime Chief Blanhum reaffirms Police commitment to public safety

CRIME Chief Wendell Blanhum has reaffirmed the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) commitment to protecting citizens and reducing crime across the country.

In Episode 3 of the Safeguarding Our Nation series, Blanhum outlined a strategic framework centred on what he called the “Three Cs” — Crime Prevention, Community Presence, and Collaboration — to tackle both fear and criminal activity in Guyana.

Blanhum acknowledged that while statistics show a measurable decline in violent crimes, the public’s perception of safety remains a concern.

“Fear is shaped by experience and not numbers,” the Crime Chief said adding that, “In reality, even one violent crime is one too many. High-profile incidents, like shootings or robberies, stay in people’s minds and fuel fear. They overshadow the progress we have made.”

He pointed to the main trends driving criminal activity across the country, including cybercrime, drug trafficking — particularly in border regions — disorderly murders, property-related offences, alcohol abuse, and domestic violence.

“These trends guide our priority,” Blanhum said, “The reality is that most of the crimes are committed by a small minority of the population. That is why our attention is focused on key offenders and the hotspots.”

Blanhum emphasised that in a relatively small country like Guyana, crime incidents often feel more intense due to their proximity.

“In a small country like Guyana, incidents feel bigger because they are close to home. We therefore urge members of the public to remain vigilant, to avoid spreading false or misleading information and always verify with official police sources.”

“We must keep in mind that when it bleeds, it leads to newspapers’ headlines,” he pointed out.

To combat crime more effectively, the police are increasing their efforts in all three strategic areas: crime prevention, community presence, and collaboration.

On the issue of crime prevention, Blanhum said the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to utilise crime data to identify and focus on high-risk areas.

By understanding crime patterns and geographical hotspots, he explained that the Force has been better able to allocate resources and respond proactively to criminal activity.

A key part of the strategy is increasing the visible presence of police officers.

Blanhum noted that ranks are now being deployed more consistently across crime-prone areas.

“The goal is to ensure that criminal elements do not take advantage of vulnerable persons. We must do more to show the public what has been happening behind the scenes,” he said.

Blanhum highlighted ongoing public awareness programmes aimed not only at promoting safety but also at curbing the spread of misinformation. “We are here to work with you,” he said in an appeal to citizens.

The final pillar — collaboration — is central to the GPF’s approach.

Blanhum explained that co-operation with local communities and international agencies is helping to tackle both everyday crimes and more sophisticated criminal operations.

“We are working with community groups and international partners to combat crimes at all levels,” he stated.

He added that the Force has also significantly increased its engagement with youth groups, aiming to strengthen ties with the younger population and prevent criminal behaviour through education and mentorship.

Addressing concerns about youth crime, Crime Chief Blanhum acknowledged that it remains a serious issue for both the police and the wider community.

He pointed out that the Police are taking a proactive and collaborative approach to engage with young people across the country.

“Youth crime worries us all and the Guyana Police Force is actively engaged,” said Blanhum, an attorney-at-law. “We meet regularly with youth groups, schools, and community groups nationwide. We do not just talk; we listen to their concerns,” Crime Chief said.

He highlighted the Force’s support for youth-led initiatives, including a recent soccer tournament held in various communities, spearheaded by Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken and other senior officers.

According to Blanhum, activities like these are not one-off events but part of a broader strategy that will continue into the future.

Despite improvements in statistics, Blanhum acknowledged that trust must be earned and maintained.

“We as police must do more,” he admitted, “and that includes increasing visibility, community awareness, and public awareness.”

In his closing remarks, Blanhum offered a clear message: “We are listening, we are working, and we will not stop until every Guyanese feels safe.”

“We urge citizens to work with us. Share your concerns with us. Together, we can make Guyana safer. Together, we can work with the public to close the gap between perception and reality. Policing is about protecting every citizen—ensuring that they feel safe in their homes and communities,” the Crime Chief added.