‘We are a government you can trust, rely on’

–President Ali highlights; says ‘people-centred policies’ are the PPP/C’s guiding philosophy

HAVING delivered on and exceeded its manifesto promises, the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration has proven to be a government the populace can trust, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has said

“Having a government that you trust, having a government that you can trust to deliver what they promise, is an important part of national life and that is what the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government is about,” President Ali said during a Sunday broadcast.

According to President Ali, the guiding philosophy of his administration has always been about the people.

“We are about the government that you can trust; a government that you can rely on; a government that will deliver to you whatever you commit,” the Head of State said.

To this end, he noted that the fiscal policies that have been presented by the PPP/C focused on implementing investment plans in healthcare, education, community services, roads, infrastructure, drainage, agriculture, and other areas to improve people’s lives.

President Ali said: “Now Budget 2025 will continue the story, the story of giving our pensioners more; the story of giving our children more; investing more in our communities.”

The fiscal policies also aimed to stimulate economic investment and growth by reducing the tax burden and increasing disposable income.

The economy became more resilient with investments in infrastructure and policies ensuring continuous and sustainable growth.

The government’s monetary policies focused on containing inflation and maintaining financial stability.

“Our policies, our monetary policies, our fiscal policies and our transformative agenda have demonstrated qualitatively that we have built an agenda in which our economy is being transformed,” Dr. Ali said.

He added: “Our healthcare system is being transformed. Our education sector is being transformed. We’ve been able to create sustainable jobs. We’re expanding the economic base of our country, the diversification of our economy, the non-oil economy is performing tremendously, the building out of a tourism sector, the building out of the new industrial hub, manufacturing hub that will create new jobs.”

ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION AND RESILIENCE

Further, he noted the government’s policies have led to significant growth in various sectors, including agriculture, forestry, fishing, manufacturing, and construction.

The economy became more resilient, with investments in infrastructure and policies ensuring continuous and sustainable growth.

Further, the international reserves and market security improved, reflecting the growth in the economy.

The government’s debt-management strategies led to a decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio and improved the fiscal position regionally.

“When you look at the economy, when you look at all segments of the economy in the last four years, you can see the policies of the government have enabled continuous and sustainable growth. This adds to the resilience of the economy. This adds to the diversified portfolio of the economy, so that we can withstand greater shock,” the President noted, highlighting that Guyana’s economy does not stand alone on the foundation of oil and gas.

Private sector investment increased by almost 20 per cent in 2024 compared to 2019, indicating increased investor confidence and opportunities.

In this regard, he stated that the government’s long-term investments are aimed at creating a platform for long-term growth and economic expansion.

And Budget 2025 continues to build on these investments, focusing on technology, food security, manufacturing, and education to enhance the earning potential of the population.

Dr. Ali said: “We are investing here also is in a long-term, creating a platform for long-term growth and economic expansion, ensuring that our country has an attractive framework for investment and foreign direct investment position.”

Ultimately, the plan is to position Guyana as a major destination, investing in technology, world-class services, food security, manufacturing, agro-processing, diversification, and the energy sector.

The government, he reiterated, is also investing in the skills and education of Guyanese, ensuring that their earning potential and power are enhanced.

“These are the things that we are doing as a government that Budget 2025 continues to build on as we expand the economy of our country,” President Ali said.