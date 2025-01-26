Leading Mexican oil & gas company participates in the Guyana Energy Conference as a Gold Sponsor

THE Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE) is pleased to welcome Cotemar SA de CV onboard as a Gold Sponsor for the 2025 edition of our flagship event.

Cotemar is a leading Mexican company that provides services related to developing offshore oil fields through specialised vessels. It performs maintenance and rehabilitation of platforms and process centres in offshore facilities. It also provides catering and accommodation services and supports vessels, transport operations, and specialised services.

Additionally, it is a key provider in the supply chain industry and a manufacturer of steel components for the oil, gas, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, Mexico. It has over 5,500 employees and over 15 vessels to offer comprehensive solutions.

Since 2016, this leading company has been working on the onshore oil exploration and production through its subsidiary, Lifting de México. It is the first private company to extract hydrocarbons and explore oil fields for potential future exploitation and the only one in the sector to be funded exclusively with Mexican capital.

GECSCE Chairman, Mr. Anthony Whyte, commended Cotemar for its considerable support of the region’s most dynamic energy conference and expo.

Mr. Whyte said, “While Guyana has been considered the world’s fastest-growing economy for five consecutive years, sustaining this incredible growth trajectory will necessitate forging connections with experienced global partners. I am therefore pleased to welcome Cotemar on board. It will not only be able to interface with leaders within Guyana’s booming oil and gas sector, but certainly, it can share its expertise and showcase its technological prowess to authorities.”

The Chairman concluded, “I wish Cotemar every success in its participation. It will set new benchmarks for private sector partnerships between our nations.”

Cotemar is committed to strengthening and developing the energy industry and Mexico’s well-being. The company provides comprehensive solutions for offshore exploration and production (E&P), adhering to stringent national and international standards for safety, quality, environmental protection, and health. True to its philosophy of being “one stop to get it done and done right,” the company has earned the trust of its clients, positioning itself as the go-to partner.

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain reiterates appreciation for Cotemar’s support and looks forward to facilitating discussions to integrate its advanced technologies and strategies within the local market.

To learn more about this groundbreaking Mexican company and its unwavering commitment to excellence, visit www.cotemar.com or email contact@cotemar.com.mx. Discover how innovation and dedication drive its vision to transform the industry and create lasting impact.