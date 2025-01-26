Guyana launches $520M food-safety lab to drive agricultural transformation

GUYANA has achieved a new standard of improving food quality and public health with the launch of the Guyana Food Safety Authority’s laboratory and office at the Ministry of Agriculture’s La Bonne Intention complex on the East Coast of Demerara.

The state-of-the-art facility, commissioned by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday morning, is a crucial part of the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health and promoting food safety across the country.

The facility boasts some of the best testing capabilities in Guyana, designed to improve the quality of locally produced food and protect the public’s health. Dr Richard Blair, Adviser to the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasised the importance of food safety on a national scale.

“This commissioning is a commitment on the part of the government of Guyana to ensure that the food we produce, consume, and export meets the highest safety standards. Food safety, however, is not only about public health—it is an integral part of our national development; it protects our citizens and builds consumer trust,” he explained.

Minister Mustapha addressed a gathering of farmers, residents, and other stakeholders, underscoring the role of the laboratory in Guyana’s agricultural transformation.

“This laboratory is a testament to where we want the sector to move. Guyana’s agricultural sector is undergoing rapid transformation,” he remarked. He further emphasised that the facility has long been a goal for the current administration, aimed at reducing and ensuring the quality of Guyana’s food products.

“According to the World Health Organization, around 600 million people, almost one in every 10 in the world, fall ill after eating contaminated food. And almost 420,000 people die from contaminated food annually. He further added, “Our government wants to ensure that food is safe, and as a result, we are strengthening the capability of the Guyana Food Safety Authority.’

The facility also supports Guyana’s ambitious “25 by 2025” initiative, which aims to reduce the food-importation bill for CARICOM by 25% by the end of 2025.

“To take advantage of the opportunities created by the 25 by 2025 initiative, we must reduce the food-import bill by 25% by the end of this year within CARICOM,” Minister Mustapha stated. He urged farmers and agro-processors to seize the opportunities presented by this initiative: “You, the farmers and agro-processors here, will need to fill the gaps created when we reduce 25% of the imports into the region.”

He also stressed Guyana’s growing role in the region’s food market. “Guyana is becoming a regional food hub and a leading player in the Caribbean’s agri-food market. We have seen a renewed interest, with more people entering the agriculture sector. The opportunities are abundant, not just in Guyana, but in the region as a whole,” he said.

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Country Representative in Guyana, Lorena Solorzano-Salazar, highlighted the collaboration between the IDB and the Government of Guyana in advancing food safety.

“This is a milestone in this collaboration with the Government of Guyana, sharing a vision to ensure food safety and public health in Guyana. It’s not just about food; it impacts several areas of the economy, including the social sectors,” she said.

The facility was funded through a partnership with the IDB, with more than GY$520 million invested in outfitting the laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment capable of testing a wide range of commodities to ensure their safety for consumption. This equipment will also enable sophisticated traceability studies and analyses, keeping the country ahead in the rapidly evolving global food-safety landscape.

This laboratory is part of the larger Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme, financed by the IDB and implemented by the Government of Guyana. Solorzano-Salazar further elaborated, “It’s essential to establish high standards because today, it’s not just about growing the products, but also about meeting the demands of both international and local markets. Consumers expect flexibility and quality in what they eat and drink.”

Detailing the lab’s capabilities, Solorzano-Salazar added, “This laboratory performs a variety of tests, including contamination testing, authenticity testing, and nutritional analysis. Food safety laboratories worldwide are critical for trade because they ensure that food products meet safety standards and comply with regulations.” She also pointed out the lab’s importance for capacity building, saying, “It’s key to building the capacity of the authority to meet national and international food-safety standards, and it’s encouraging to see students here—it’s also a learning lab.”