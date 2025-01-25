Private sector to invest US$4M in corn, soya bean project

–to acquire extruder equipment, boost production

SOME US$4 million will be expended by the local private sector in Guyana to boost the production of corn and soya bean.

This was revealed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh during his recent presentation of the 2025 budget to the National Assembly.

According to Dr. Singh, the investment will be to acquire extruder equipment; this coupled with the investments already made will see Guyana fast tracking its goal of being self-sufficient in corn and soya bean, meeting demands to supply livestock feed locally and regionally.

“The private sector will be investing over US$4 million in extruder equipment. Together, these works will be completed in 2025, supporting the cultivation target of 25,000 acres via two crops annually and achieving self-sufficiency in soya bean production by the second crop of 2025,” he related.

In 2024, works had advanced on the construction of a wharf at Tacama Savannahs to support the construction of silos which expanded corn and soya storage capacity by 18,000 tonnes, bringing total capacity to 27,000 tonnes.

There was also the installation of a conveyor system.

“This system will allow transportation of the produce directly to the ship at the wharf, improving the efficiency of the production process.

“Beyond 2025, Guyana will be closer to becoming a net exporter of soya bean to the CARICOM Region,” Dr. Singh had said.

Over the last three years, the government has spent more than $1.4 billion to develop the infrastructure within the Tacama area to meet the region’s production and cultivation goals.

By 2025, Guyana is expected to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of all livestock feed, resulting in a decreased reliance on imports. This progress is evident as 12,000 acres of corn and soybean were cultivated in 2024.

CUTTING COST

Back in 2024, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali had noted that by the first quarter of 2025, Guyana is expected to cut its import expenditure on aquaculture feed by 50 per cent, as the country ramps up its local production of corn and soya bean to satisfy not only its local market, but also meet regional demands.

The Head of State, at that time, had pointed to massive increases in cultivation.

“The corn and soya project is progressing well. From 125 acres in 2021, we now have over 10,000 acres under cultivation with a combination of corn and soya. By the end of 2025, we aim to have 25,000 acres cultivated twice annually,” the Head of State had said.

In 2021, six local companies and a regional firm together undertook a massive project that could see Guyana becoming self-sufficient in corn and soya beans over the next few years.

The owners of Guyana Stockfeed Ltd., Royal Chicken, Edun Farms, SBM Wood, Dubulay Ranch, and Bounty Farm Ltd., along with the Brazilian-owned NF Agriculture, have partnered to produce soya bean and corn for both the local and regional markets.

Further in the 2025 fiscal package, the government has earmarked a record $104.6 billion for the agricultural sector in its latest national budget, with a clear focus on building confidence among farmers and industry stakeholders.

Examining this massive allocation, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, in an interview, said the funding reflects a commitment to transforming the sector through innovative programmes, particularly aimed at engaging more youths and women.