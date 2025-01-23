Region Three private sector lauds Budget 2025 as catalyst for regional development

THE 2025 National Budget, presented under the theme “A Secure, Prosperous, and Sustainable Guyana,” has drawn commendation from key stakeholders across the nation.

Among them, Halim Khan, President of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc), hailed the budget as a transformative blueprint for economic growth and social equity.

Khan emphasised the importance of the government’s operations under the leadership and vision of President Dr. Irfaan Ali. He noted his commitment to fostering regional development, particularly through its significant allocations for infrastructure, education, and small business support.

“The government has demonstrated a clear understanding of the needs of the private sector and the communities we serve. Investments in roads, bridges, and energy diversification will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate commerce and create jobs,” he stated.

INFRASTRUCTURE AS A FOUNDATION FOR GROWTH

A key highlight of the budget is the allocation for transformational infrastructure projects, including energy expansion and diversification, as well as transportation development. Region Three, a burgeoning economic hub, is set to benefit significantly from these initiatives.

“The planned advancements in transportation infrastructure, such as new highways and bridges, will reduce logistical barriers, enabling businesses in Region Three to access markets more efficiently,” Khan noted. “Moreover, the Gas-to-Energy project’s potential to lower electricity costs can spur industrial growth and attract new investments.”

EMPOWERING SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

Khan praised the budget’s focus on small business support, citing the expanded access to credit and capacity-building programmes for entrepreneurs. The establishment of the Local Content App, which aims to connect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to opportunities in the oil and gas sector, was particularly noteworthy.

“This initiative is a game-changer,” he remarked. “By integrating SMEs into high-growth sectors, the government is ensuring that the benefits of our economic transformation are widely distributed.”

ADVANCING EDUCATION AND SKILLS TRAINING

With over $52 billion allocated for education, Khan highlighted the role of skills training and scholarships in empowering the workforce. “The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) has already transformed thousands of lives, and this continued investment will prepare our youth for emerging opportunities in sectors like technology and oil and gas,” he said.

CLIMATE RESILIENCE AND SUSTAINABILITY.

As an advocate for sustainable development, Khan also commended the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and its provisions for climate adaptation projects. “Region Three has a vested interest in climate resilience, and initiatives like drainage systems and renewable energy projects are essential for safeguarding our communities and businesses from climate impacts,” he explained.

BOOSTING THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR

The manufacturing sector has also seen positive feedback, with plans to enhance production capabilities through investments in energy and industrial facilities.

Khan remarked, “The expansion of electricity infrastructure, including the Gas-to-Energy project, will address the longstanding issue of unreliable power supply. Reliable and affordable energy is crucial for the growth of manufacturing, which can now expand into more value-added production.”

Additionally, initiatives to support small-scale manufacturers through tax incentives and grants were highlighted. “Such measures will encourage innovation and drive diversification within the manufacturing sector,” the R3PSInc Head said.

ENHANCING TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY

Tourism, an emerging sector in Region Three, stands to benefit from targeted allocations in Budget 2025. Investments in sustainable tourism infrastructure and marketing are expected to attract both domestic and international visitors.

“The focus on developing eco-tourism and improving access to key tourist sites will position Region Three as a premier destination,” Khan noted. “We look forward to increased collaboration between the private sector and government to promote our unique cultural and natural assets.”

AGRICULTURE SECTOR

Noting that the agriculture sector is a cornerstone of Guyana’s economy, Khan stated that the allocation of resources toward drainage and irrigation systems, agro-processing facilities, and technological advancements will significantly enhance productivity and resilience.

“With improved drainage and irrigation, farmers will be better equipped to handle unpredictable weather patterns caused by climate change. Additionally, the focus on agro-processing will open new markets for our products and increase value-added opportunities,” he stated.

Further, Khan also praised the government’s efforts in supporting research and development in agriculture. “By investing in high-yield and climate-resilient crop varieties, Budget 2025 ensures that the agricultural sector remains competitive and sustainable,” he added.

CALL FOR COLLABORATION

Khan concluded by calling for collaboration between the private sector and government to ensure the successful implementation of the budget. “This budget reflects a vision of inclusivity and progress. As stakeholders, it is our responsibility to work together to achieve these goals and build a Guyana where prosperity is shared by all.”

The Region Three Private Sector Inc. plans to host a series of forums to engage local businesses and residents on how to leverage the opportunities presented by Budget 2025. Khan remains optimistic that, with strategic implementation, the budget will lay the foundation for a thriving and sustainable future.