Guyana partners with The King’s Foundation, Qatar Foundation to advance sustainable urban development

-new collaboration aims to advance LCDS 2030

THE Government of Guyana has announced a ground-breaking collaboration with The King’s Foundation and Qatar Foundation’s Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future. This partnership aims to further President Irfaan Ali’s vision for sustainable urban development as outlined in Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

As part of this initiative, a signature building will be constructed in Georgetown, utilising local materials, techniques, and expertise, alongside international best practices.

This building will serve as a model for how cultural and environmental heritage can inform modern practices in urban planning. It will provide a crucial template for sustainable urban development and locally-led construction in Guyana. Insights gained from this collaboration will be shared with other countries facing similar challenges, including Qatar, fostering a global network of knowledge exchange and learning.

The two-year collaboration is a key element of Guyana’s partnership with The King’s Foundation, focusing on the LCDS 2030 priority of Sustainable Cities and Towns. This initiative emerged from discussions initiated by President Ali during his visit to Scotland in October 2024.

At an event held in Dumfries House, Scotland, to mark the announcement, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Sonia Parag, M.P., represented Guyana. His Majesty King Charles III also attended the event, joining Minister Parag and other participants in celebrating their shared commitment to fostering global sustainability.

“Guyana’s partnership with The King’s Foundation and the Earthna Centre is another practical step towards making the next phase of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy as successful as the first,” said Minister Parag. “As we expand the scope of the LCDS to include sustainable urban development, this collaboration offers an invaluable opportunity to advance innovative solutions that honour our traditions while shaping a better future for all.”

In addition to the project in Guyana, the initiative will include similar projects in India, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania, highlighting the shared vision of all partners to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable communities. During the event, Minister Parag shared Guyana’s experience in balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship under the LCDS, showcasing how these principles inform sustainable urban planning.

Representatives from The King’s Foundation highlighted the significance of traditional knowledge in addressing challenges such as urbanisation, climate change and biodiversity loss. “We have a long history of promoting traditional knowledge and skills to inform our future and how we build our towns and cities,” stated Kristina Murrin CBE, Chief Executive of The King’s Foundation.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of transforming traditional knowledge into a living resource for sustainable development.

This partnership signifies a significant step forward in advancing President Ali’s vision for sustainable urban development under the LCDS 2030, further establishing Guyana as a global leader in sustainable development and climate action. Dignitaries at the event included His Excellency President Julius Maada and First Lady Fatima Maada of Sierra Leone; Baroness Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat; His Excellency Mbelwa Brighton Kairuki, Tanzania’s High Commissioner to the UK; and Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, Founder of Dhun, India, all participating in discussions on the integration of traditional knowledge into sustainable urban development.