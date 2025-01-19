Gov’t invests over $301 million to develop agriculture infrastructure in Region 5

Guyana continues to make significant strides toward achieving national food security, with substantial investments in one of its key agricultural hubs, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). The Government of Guyana has committed over $301 million to critical infrastructure projects in the region.

On Saturday, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha inaugurated two major initiatives: the $191 million Trafalgar Pump Station and the $110 million upgraded Three-Door Koker Landing Site. These projects are vital elements of the government’s post-budget 2025 strategy, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, improving livelihoods, and solidifying Guyana’s role as the breadbasket of the Caribbean.

The newly constructed Trafalgar Pump Station is set to revolutionize agriculture in Region Five. With its state-of-the-art design, the station will provide vital drainage for approximately 13,000 acres of land, including rice fields and livestock pastures—cornerstones of the region’s vibrant agricultural economy.

Equipped with four electrically driven pumps—two 150-cusec and two 200-cusec—the station has a total drainage capacity of 200 cusecs (cubic feet per second), equivalent to 89,766 gallons per minute. This capacity will offer significant relief to the Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary (MMA) scheme and surrounding areas, mitigating the impacts of flooding and supporting sustained agricultural output.

Minister Mustapha emphasised the transformational impact of the project, stating, “This project symbolizes the PPP Civic Government’s commitment to the farmers and communities who rely heavily on a well-functioning drainage and irrigation system for their livelihood.” He added, “We are building a comprehensive drainage system to support our agriculture sector and ensure that Region No. 5 remains the livestock capital of the Caribbean.”

At the Three Door Koker Landing Site on the West Coast Berbice, the government invested $110,031,773 to upgrade facilities, including a wharf and shed. These enhancements are part of the Fisheries Landing Site Enhancement Project, a nationwide initiative to improve working conditions for fisherfolk.

Minister Mustapha noted that since 2023, over $300 million has been allocated to upgrade more than 100 landing sites across the country. These upgrades include washroom facilities, sheds, wharves, solar lighting, ramps, and office buildings. In 2024, another $300 million was invested in similar projects across Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, benefiting more than 300 individuals.

“The government has recognized the importance of fisherfolk and actively prioritized providing improved working conditions,” Minister Mustapha said. For 2025, an additional $1.3 billion has been allocated to further expand and develop this subsector, underscoring the administration’s commitment to supporting the fishing industry.

With $104.6 billion allocated to the agricultural sector in Budget 2025, including $73.2 billion for upgrades to the national drainage and irrigation network, the government continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to agriculture. These investments aim to secure the livelihoods of farmers and fisherfolk, ensuring that Guyana remains a leader in regional food security while improving the daily lives of those who contribute to the nation’s agricultural strength.