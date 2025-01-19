40 three-bedroom houses in Region Seven almost complete

The construction of 40 three-bedroom flat houses at the Five Miles Housing Scheme in Bartica, Region Seven is on track for completion within the first quarter of the year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, inspected the works at the housing scheme on Saturday. The homes, designed in two styles—bungalow and V-roof—are being built by four Region Seven-based contractors.

Minister Croal expressed satisfaction with the progress, stating, “I’m pleased with the rate of construction that is happening […] the majority of the houses passed 50% completion.”

He noted the ministry has a list of interested persons and will engage them within the next two weeks for pre-qualification and allocations. The V-roof houses are priced at $11 million each, while the bungalow-style homes cost $13 million. In total, the government is investing approximately $490 million in the construction of these homes.

Minister Croal explained that the higher cost of the homes in Bartica compared to similar projects on the coast is due to logistical challenges and tendered pricing from contractors. The ministry had to re-tender the project to ensure more competitive pricing after initial proposals were too high.

The area is an extension of the Bartica scheme and consists of 119 lots, with 57 allocated for the construction of homes and the remainder are land allocations. Additionally, $1.1 billion is being spent on infrastructure works for the housing scheme, including road construction, pipe installation and drainage networks. The drains are concrete, as it is more suitable for the sandy soil in the area to avoid siltation.

Minister Croal announced that the ministry is in discussions with the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission to acquire additional lands to address the backlog of close to 1,000 applicants in Region Seven. He further revealed plans to host another ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive in the region this year to clear the backlog.

“This government’s interest is to ensure that we bring development and changes to the people as quickly as possible,” he emphasised.

Minister Croal further stated that the coalition administration did not make any attempts to develop the Five Miles scheme during their 2015-2020 tenure. He said that housing is crucial to improving the lives of Guyanese and that all PPP/C Administrations will continue to keep their promises by ensuring more Guyanese attain homeownership.

One of the contractors, Mr. Oric Obermuller of Empire Mining Inc., shared his enthusiasm about the project. His company is currently employing approximately 45 individuals, including Barticians, to carry out construction and infrastructure works. He highlighted the significant opportunities the project has created for young people in the area and expressed pride in contributing to the region’s development.

Minister Croal was accompanied by Regional officials and a technical team from the Central Housing and Planning Authority and Guyana Water Inc. during the visit. The Five Miles Housing Scheme marks another step in the government’s commitment to providing quality, affordable housing and fostering economic growth in Region Seven.