Thousands of persons to access more jobs, opportunities

More job opportunities are set to be created, especially for women, as the government has budgeted $12.7 billion, this year, to continue both the Community Enhancement Workers Programme and the National Pathway Workers Project.

This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, when he presented Budget 2025 in the National Assembly, on Friday.

Notably, earlier this month, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag announced that over 15,283 part-time workers are now employed under its National Pathway Workers Project, which was implemented by the Office of the Vice President in 2022.

The initiative began with 10,750 workers and has seen a significant increase in participation. The Minister highlighted that the programme has grown by nearly 50 per cent in fewer than two years, reflecting its effectiveness and the central government’s robust support.

Notably, women make up the majority of the workforce in this initiative.

Of the 15,283 workers, 11,457 are women, accounting for an impressive 75 per cent of the workforce. “This achievement underscores the government’s commitment not only to bolstering local earning capacity, but also to empowering women to earn meaningfully and contribute to the nation’s development,” Minister Parag emphasised. Among those employed, she said that 2,558 are from the hinterland regions, including Regions One, Seven, and Nine.

According to the Minister, this highlights the inclusivity of the programme.

These part-time workers assist government agencies in various roles, working 10 days per month and earning a monthly salary of $40,000.

She explained: “To put this into perspective, 15,283 individuals earning $40,000 monthly for 10 days of work translates to a staggering $611 million being channelled into 15,283 households across the country each month.”

The Minister hinted at new opportunities for training and upskilling workers, ensuring they are equipped for more advanced roles in the public sector in the future.

“When we commenced the Pathway Programme, it was for several reasons. We were ensuring that we met our manifesto promise of job creation. Those persons who are employed under the Pathway Programme are persons who were previously unemployed. We wanted to ensure that most households can have another person employed and earn an income,” she noted.

Regarding the Community Enhancement Workers Programme, Minister Parag noted that approximately 2,465 individuals are currently employed, contributing to the nation’s beautification and transformation. These workers also receive a monthly salary of $40,000, totalling $1.183 billion in 2024. The National Pathway Workers Project and the Community Enhancement Project aim to address unemployment and improve the standard of living in communities. Workers under the programme are involved in a range of activities, from maintaining community spaces to supporting local government initiatives.

The initiative has been well received by citizens, with many lauding the government’s proactive approach to job creation. Since the government assumed office in 2020, over 50,000 people have gained employment. Achieving this milestone ahead of schedule represents a significant accomplishment for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), fulfilling its 2020-2025 manifesto promise to create 50,000 new jobs by the end of its first term.