$143.2B set aside to continue health sector modernisation

–several new health facilities to be commissioned this year

–neuro, cancer treatment centres on the cards

WITH massive transformation taking place across Guyana’s health sector, this is expected to continue this year with some $143.2 billion has been set aside in the National Budget to advance healthcare.

This was revealed as Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, during his presentation of the government’s fiscal plan for this year.

He said this sum is aimed at increasing the sector’s capacity and continuing along its path of modernisation and expansion.

Dr. Singh stated: “In 2025, $143.2 billion is budgeted for the health sector in 2025, and will bring about a dramatic expansion and improvement in the coverage of the public health care system, and place us well on our way to realising the modern world-class system we are building.”

Highlighting some of the major investments to be made in health for 2025, the Senior Minister noted that the budget caters for the completion and commissioning of the Paediatric and Maternity Hospital at Ogle and Six regional hospitals at Lima, De Kinderen, Diamond, Enmore, Bath and No. 75 Village.

Added to this, works are set to advance on four regional hospitals at Moruca, West Demerara, New Amsterdam and Kato, and the upgrading of the Lethem Regional Hospital for which a sum of $28.1 billion is budgeted.

Further, some $852 million is budgeted in 2025 for the completion of training complexes in Suddie and New Amsterdam, and the commencement of the construction of two dormitories for the health sciences training complexes.

Another major project for which the sum of $2.9 billion was budgeted is the design and construction of a Medicines Regulatory Laboratory and Office Complex, a national neurological rehabilitation centre and a centre of excellence for cancer treatment.

Further, for the upgrading and retrofitting of health facilities and living quarters, $6.5 billion is set aside in this year’s budget.

Meanwhile, Dr. Singh stated that as the sector’s equipment inventory continues to expand, the government has made it possible to provide new surgeries for the first time, and has even added to the fleet of equipment nationwide while also introducing telemedicine sites across almost all regions.

“To advance this cause, in 2024, $3.1 billion was spent on medical equipment and an additional $4.3 billion is allocated in 2025,” he said.

While over the years in relation to drugs and medical supplies, the government has expanded vaccine storage capacity with 14 regional vaccine storage units, additional walk-in refrigerators in Regions Six and 10, and vaccine refrigerators at an additional 99 facilities countrywide.

A sum of $24.2 billion was expended in 2024 in relation to drugs and medical supplies, and for 2025 another $28 billion is provided in the budget.

Building on the health sector’s human resource capacity, the Finance Minister indicated that the government has expanded nursing, clinical and technical training programmes with some 2,037 persons graduated since 2020.

“With the aim of world-class healthcare, including the expansion of services in the regions, we are conscious of the need to ensure adequate and qualified healthcare professionals,” he said.

The Minister said that the government has enhanced its capacity to train through online platforms including the COURSERA platform with training offered in Nursing Assistant and Professional Nursing programmes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Singh disclosed that several other things are on the cards for healthcare promotion and expansion including the conversion of the New Amsterdam Hospital to a mental health facility, expansion of larvae control measures and the bringing on stream of the paediatric and maternal hospital.