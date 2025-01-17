News Archives
BUDGET 2025: Agriculture, forestry, fishing sector grows by 11%
agri

The agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector in Guyana recorded an 11 per-cent growth in 2024, driven by substantial expansions in several key subsectors.

This was revealed in the 2025 National Budget presentation by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, in the National Assembly on Friday.

While the sugar-growing subsector contracted significantly by 21.8 per-cent, other areas showed impressive performance.

The livestock industry emerged as a standout, expanding by 24.6 per-cent, reflecting increased production and investment in the sector.

The rice-growing subsector also achieved strong growth, with an expansion of 9.3 per-cent, contributing significantly to the broader agricultural gains.

Other key highlights include:

  • 9 per-cent growth in the other crops subsector, signalling increased diversification.
  • 6 per-cent expansion in the forestry subsector, supported by sustainable practices and value-added initiatives.

Dr. Singh highlighted the government’s commitment to revitalizing the agriculture sector, noting efforts to diversify production and improve infrastructure to sustain growth.

