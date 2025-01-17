News Archives
BUDGET 2025: $13.3 B to further support advancement of sugar industry
Sugar

-gov’t to target 3000 acres of land for mechanisation, construct 17 kilometres of all-weather road

A sum of $13.3 billion has been allocated to ‘rekindle hope’ in Guyana’s sugar industry, Senior Minister within the Office of The President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh revealed during his presentation of the country’s fiscal package for 2025 on Friday.

The finance minister’s announcement was followed by a roar of heckles from the parliamentary opposition, however, he reminded that it was the APNU+AFC administration’s politically motivated destruction’ that lead to the downfall of the sugar industry.

“I will say this with all the clarity that I can muster, the APNU +AFC politically motivated destruction of the sugar industry saw the closure of three-grinding sugar estates.”

This, the finance minister rebutted, saw the displacement and instant impoverishing of 7000 direct employees and their families.

According to him the previous administration had abandoned just about $2.5 billion in standing cane.

“This devasted the socio-economic fabric of the dependent communities,” he added.

Since assuming office in 2020 the government had begun to revolutionise the sugar industry reopening several grinding estates, rehiring over 4600 sugar works, mechanising field operations and upgrading factory operations.

This year’s allocation will see the government continuing works to convert some 3000 acres of land supporting mechanisation, key investments will also be made to acquire critical equipment and construct 17 kilometres of all-weather road.

