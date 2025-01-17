News Archives
BUDGET 2025: $73.2B to continue upgrades, expansion of D&I infrastructure
The $110M amphibious excavator is set to enhance drainage and irrigation for farmers in Region Two
Continuing with its ambitious upgrade and expansion programme of Guyana’s drainage and irrigation system a sum of $73.2 billion has been allocated in the 2025 budget to enhance and rehabilitate the country’s drainage infrastructure.

This is according to Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, who during his Friday presentation of the country’s fiscal package pointed out that since 2020, the government has rehabilitated and constructed several new pump stations across the country.

Works in 2025 will see enhanced drainage in areas such Adams Creek, Canfield, Good Hope and Mabaruma as the government continues its efforts to alleviate flooding and enhance water management.

Meanwhile, this year the government will accelerate plans to construct high-level drainage systems similar to the Hope like-canal revolutionising water management in regions three, five and six.

The Hope-like canals will be built in Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

In Region Three, it is expected that the drainage and irrigation structure will target some 28,000 acres of land; in Region Five, 214,000 acres, while in Region Six, 188,000 acres of land will see better water management.

Follow us on our social platforms
