BUDGET 2025: $88B to deliver affordable, reliable energy nationwide

To address the challenges in Guyana’s energy sector, the government has earmarked a staggering $88 billion in the 2025 budget to significantly improve the reliability, affordability and accessibility of electricity across the country.

Presenting the 2025 National Budget on Friday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh said that the previous APNU+AFC administration’s neglect and incompetence had left the energy sector in a dire state, with no significant investments or solutions identified to tackle the country’s power problems.

However, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government has wasted no time in taking decisive action since assuming office in 2020.

“Within the first four years of our current term, we added over 171 megawatts of new generating capacity…We operationalized the 46.5-megawatt plant at Garden of Eden, installed 28.9 megawatts at the Columbia substation, and have been upgrading the network with over 1,300 new transformers and 2,800 kilometres of distribution lines,” Minister Singh said.

The centrepiece of the government’s “energy transformation plan” is the $2 billion Gas-to-Energy project, which is well underway and scheduled for completion in 2025.

This project, comprising a gas pipeline, combined cycle power plant, NGL plant, transmission lines, and a new control centre, is poised to significantly increase the availability, affordability, and reliability of electricity.

But the government’s vision extends beyond the Gas-to-Energy initiative.

Minister Singh revealed that they have already initiated Gas-to-Energy Phase Two, which will add an additional 250 megawatts of combined cycle power to the national grid, likely through a power purchase agreement.

Recognizing the need to cater to all Guyanese, the government has also made significant strides in improving electricity access in the hinterland regions.

Over the past four years, the PPP/C government have installed 35 solar mini-grids, 36 LED lights, and distributed more than 30,000 solar panels to these communities.

“Because we are a government concerned about all of the Guyanese people, irrespective of where they live, we have made progress to expand our hydro capability with a 1.5-megawatt plant at Kumu, a 0.7-megawatt plant at Moco Moco, and 150 kilowatts at Kato,” Minister Singh stated.

According to Minister Singh, the 2025 budget allocation of $88 billion will enable the government to “continue its transformative work” in the energy sector, including the completion of the GTE project, the expansion of renewable energy initiatives, and the upgrading of the transmission and distribution network.

“The delivery of these projects will substantially improve reliability and reduce the cost of electricity,” Minister Singh assured, reaffirming the PPP/C government’s commitment to providing affordable and reliable power to all Guyanese.