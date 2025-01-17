News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
BUDGET 2025: $100,000 grant for newborn babies
Baby

To support families and invest in the country’s future, the government of Guyana will introduce a new $100,000 grant for every newborn baby starting this year.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who made the announcement during his 2025 budget presentation on Friday, explained that this unprecedented initiative aims to provide financial security and opportunities for the “nation’s youngest citizens”.

The grant is expected to cost $1.3 billion annually and will be given to “every single newborn baby born in Guyana to a Guyanese mother” starting this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Clestine Juan

More from this author

Picture of Clestine Juan
Clestine Juan
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.