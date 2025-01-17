BUDGET 2025: $100,000 grant for newborn babies

To support families and invest in the country’s future, the government of Guyana will introduce a new $100,000 grant for every newborn baby starting this year.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who made the announcement during his 2025 budget presentation on Friday, explained that this unprecedented initiative aims to provide financial security and opportunities for the “nation’s youngest citizens”.

The grant is expected to cost $1.3 billion annually and will be given to “every single newborn baby born in Guyana to a Guyanese mother” starting this year.