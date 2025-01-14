Real-time information guiding road safety enhancement efforts

–helping to align police presence with actual traffic patterns, President Ali says

DATA gathered through the use of newly established traffic cameras and the installation of new radar speed signs have provided invaluable insights into the behaviour of road users, particularly when it comes to speeding.

“We have been able, through the use of technology, to get real-time information that can help us to more strategically use our police assets,” President, Dr Irfaan Ali said during a recent event.

The data, which was collected over the course of several days, revealed that between seven per cent and 11 per cent of road users are exceeding speed limits during peak hours.

According to President Ali, this data will be instrumental in aligning police presence with actual traffic patterns, improving both efficiency and safety.

He said: “We have the time, the peak time when speeding occurs, so that we can have, as I said, more strategic alignment of our human-resource asset with real data that will help us in security and policing.”

The data-driven approach, which leverages advanced technology to monitor traffic, is expected to enhance both law enforcement’s responsiveness and overall public safety. By identifying peak times and hotspots for speeding, the government is now better positioned to deploy police resources where and when they are needed most.

This is a part of a broader commitment to modernise the country’s security and policing strategies. Through the use of technology, the government aims to create a safer environment for all road users, while simultaneously ensuring that police ranks are deployed in the most efficient and effective way possible.

Last year, the government began the installation of smart cameras along several major highways across the country; these had revealed more than 60,000 instances where drivers were speeding.

More recently, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) have installed new radar speed signs connected to advanced cloud infrastructure as part of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) Project.

The signs are designed to monitor vehicular speeds and traffic patterns, and the data generated from these signs will be used to implement strategies aimed at reducing speeds and improving road safety across Guyana.

At a year-end press conference, the Head of State had revealed that the GPF had made significant strides in addressing road-safety issues.

The country had recorded a 20 per cent decrease in fatal accidents, with serious accidents decreasing by two per cent and minor accidents decreasing by three per cent. Meanwhile the GPF has issued 42,748 speeding tickets.

And between 2023 and 2024, the number of summonses executed increased from 10,003 to 13,364, while the number of warrants executed increased from 1,365 to 2,398.

The President said that these improvements were the result of a multi-pronged approach, including enhanced enforcement, education campaigns and the implementation of new technologies such as electronic speed meters and an e-ticketing system.

Speeding tickets alone accounted for $320,610,000 in payable fines. Additionally, warrants executed increased by 1,033, generating $2.1 million more in revenue; summons executed rose by 3,361, reflecting a more robust judicial follow-up system.

The use of technology, including ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras, body cameras and electronic-based theoretical examinations for prospective drivers, was instrumental in addressing unlawful behaviour and promoting safer driving practices.