Green State Oil and Gas Services Launches “Project Her Guyana”

GREEN State Oil and Gas Services Inc has announced the launch of its flagship initiative, “Project Her Guyana,” set to take place on March 29, 2025, at the Pegasus Suites Exhibition Centre in Georgetown.

The one-day workshop will be held under the theme, ‘Recognising and Inspiring HER in the Field of Project Management.’

Project Her Guyana, the brainchild of Green State’s Managing Director, Eusi Evelyn, is designed to celebrate the contributions of women in project management, while inspiring a new generation of female leaders in the field. Speaking about the initiative, Evelyn stated: “We want to change the landscape and the notion about women when it comes to project management. We intend to change that dynamic and influence the success of women one project at a time.”

The workshop will feature knowledge-sharing sessions from seasoned female project-management professionals, both local and international. Attendees will gain insights into critical topics such as building a career in project management, mastering negotiation skills, and developing impactful leadership qualities.

The event seeks to create a supportive environment for women to: overcome challenges in the project-management industry; celebrate their achievements; connect with like-minded professionals and sharpen their skills to excel in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Participants will also enjoy networking opportunities and gain priority access to discounts on select training programmes offered by Green State Oil and Gas Services.

Interested participants are encouraged to register early as places are limited. Registration can be completed by contacting Green State on WhatsApp at +592-625-7579 for further details.

ABOUT GREEN STATE OIL AND GAS SERVICES INC.

Founded in 2018, Green State Oil and Gas Services Inc is dedicated to becoming a leading oil -and-gas service provider in Guyana and the wider Region. The company partners with internationally certified training organisations to offer quality online courses in human resource management, background checks, real estate and construction, training, and capacity building.

Committed to delivering on time and leveraging green technology, Green State focuses on professional development, branding, and empowering individuals to thrive in their respective industries.

Green State expressed its enthusiasm about the initiative, emphasising the importance of equipping women with the tools to lead in project management and dismantling gender biases. The company is eager to welcome women ready to elevate their careers and unlock new opportunities through this empowering event.