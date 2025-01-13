News Archives
Russell fails to save Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Ilt20
Andre Russell scored 30 in a losing cause for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20
CMC – ANDRE Russell scored a boundary laden cameo, but it was unable to prevent the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders from going down by seven wickets to the Desert Vipers in the second match of the International League T20 competition here on Sunday.
Russell blasted 30 from just 14 balls with three sixes and two fours to help anchor the Knight Riders to 166 for five from 20 overs.
His West Indies teammate Kyle Mayers scored just two opening the batting, while neither Jason Holder nor captain Sunil Narine got a chance with the bat.
Dan Lawrence then cracked 70 from 39 balls and Sam Curran scored an unbeaten even half century to lift the Vipers to 168 for three off 18.4 overs.
Sherfane Rutherford finished unbeaten on nine from four balls.
Russell and Narine picked up one wicket apiece while Holder went wicketless in his three overs.

 

