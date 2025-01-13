Expert foreign coaches for national under-17 football team

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has bolstered its Junior Jaguars U17 Boys Team ahead of the FIFA U17 Boys World Cup qualifiers in Costa Rica (February 7-16, 2025) by partnering with Spanish club Racing Madrid 1914 FC.

Marco Bonofiglio, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience as a player and coach, takes the helm as the new Head Coach. His impressive career includes leading teams to championships and mentoring players in Italy’s Serie C system.

The partnership also introduces two key technical specialists.

Ahjton Roberts: A Strength and Conditioning Coach with over a decade of experience working with elite athletes. Roberts specialises in injury prevention and sport-specific training, ensuring the team performs at its peak.

Dr. Steve Gennaro: A sports scientist and performance analyst with expertise in player development. Dr. Gennaro brings a wealth of knowledge from across North America and Europe, including his role as a visiting scholar at the University of Bologna focusing on soccer coaching research.

As part of the October 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Racing Madrid covers the salaries of these professionals. The GFF will manage travel and local costs for the technical team during the preparation camp in Guyana and throughout the competition in Costa Rica.

Both parties expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. Racing Madrid President Steve Nijjar highlighted their commitment to supporting the GFF and contributing to the development of Guyanese football talent. GFF President Wayne Forde echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of knowledge transfer and fostering a lasting legacy for youth football development in Guyana.

Technical Director Bryan Joseph sees the partnership as a significant boost to the team’s chances of success. He believes the expertise of Bonofiglio, Roberts, and Gennaro will leave a lasting impact on the Junior Jaguars and youth football in Guyana.

The GFF is confident that this strengthened team, combined with the ongoing collaboration with Racing Madrid, will propel the Junior Jaguars towards success in the upcoming qualifiers and contribute to the long-term development of Guyanese football.