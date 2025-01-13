Mahaica Determinators, open GFF Elite League playoffs with win

THE Mahaica Determinators Football Club (FC) earned a commanding 4-1 victory in their opening match of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) 2025 Season 7 Elite League Playoffs, advancing to the semi-finals.

The Determinators triumphed over Paradise Invaders FC with standout performances from Nicholas Daw (7), Travon Adams (10), and Julius Hamilton (28), denying the Invaders an opportunity to qualify for the upcoming season.

Travon Adams spearheaded the East Coast team’s attack at the Rosignol Community Centre Ground, netting twice in the first half. Adams’ first goal came in the 42nd minute, followed by another in the 44th minute, putting the Determinators firmly in control.

As the match progressed, Paradise Invaders’ hopes dwindled, despite Eric Calendar’s effort to get on the scoreboard for the Invaders in the 53rd minute. The Determinators sealed their victory in the final minutes of the game, with Hamilton scoring in the 88th minute and Daw adding a goal in the 90th minute after coming off the bench.

The GFF Elite League Playoffs will continue tomorrow, January 12 at 3:00 PM with matches between Pele FC and Agricola Red Triangle, as well as Uitvulgt Warriors against Potaro Strikers FC. Both matches will be held at the Uitvlugt Community Centre Ground.