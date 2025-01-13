Election fraud case to proceed summarily, Chief Magistrate rules

Acting Chief Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty on Monday ruled that the election fraud cases will proceed summarily (trial by magistrate) rather than indictably, citing the prolonged duration the matters have been before the court and the overarching public interest.

The magistrate explained that her decision reflects a commitment to expediting the administration of justice in cases of significant national importance, ensuring timely resolution.

The magistrate emphasised that the move aims to avoid further delays.

For matters taken indictably, the magistrate conducts a preliminary inquiry or paper committal proceeding to evaluate the strength of the evidence.

Based on the evidence presented, the magistrate may commit the accused to stand trial in the High Court if the evidence is deemed prima facie.

Conversely, if the evidence is inadequate, the accused will be discharged.

The defence led by Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes had filed written arguments detailing why he prefers the charges to be heard indictably rather than summarily.

Lead prosecutor Darshan Ramdhani, KC had urged that “the court should not do anything but carry out a summary trial in these proceedings.”

The trial is scheduled to commence on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 1:00 PM and will continue on February 18 and 19, 2025. The trial will also continue in March 2025.