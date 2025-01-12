Plans on the cards to increase ‘agri’ activities in Buxton

–President Ali says, assures residents of Govt’s commitment to development

Buxton is eyed to become one of Guyana’s top pig production zones, with a special focus on empowering young people and women within that plan. It was President Dr Irfaan Ali who unveiled this plan during an engagement on Saturday with the residents of the East Coast Demerara community.

The President told the hundreds of people gathered that the government is aiming to expand agriculture programmes, drive economic growth and transform their community through smart agriculture.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony and Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill were also present at the engagement.

President Ali informed Buxtonians that his government is prepared to work with local farmers, agricultural organisations, women, and youth to identify 25 acres of land through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Through creative and smart farming methods, the community’s property would be transformed into one of the biggest pork production enterprises in the nation. While speaking to the residents, Dr Ali said that engagements such as the one in Buxton are central to the government’s strategy of involving the citizens in the development of the country.

He said: “It is not only about the building of roads. It’s not only about the building of hospitals. It’s not only about the building of schools. It is not only about the creation of jobs. It is not only about the support we give to the children, the support we give to women.

“It’s not only about increasing salaries and increasing pensions and the Because We Care grant and the $100,000 grant. Those are important things, but it is also about how we can improve and expand opportunities all across the country, how we can build our competitiveness, how we can create productive opportunities within communities.”

While appealing to the residents not to be distracted by detractors, he said: “We are here to focus on your community.”

Notably, over the week, President Ali has conducted community outreaches in eight different communities across the East Coast of Demerara. Aside from the plans for agriculture, the President engaged residents on concerns they may have and suggestions for community development.

As such, the President said that his government will work on developing a community sewing project and look at developing a space for a learning resource center where youths can be trained and mentored.

He also urged youths to take advantage of the opportunities that the government is providing such as the nursing program. Additionally, residents commended the government for its efforts.

One resident told the media that the President will deliver what is asked for, based on his track record. Another resident told the President that the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha has been doing a lot of work since assuming his portfolio in 2020.

Some of these include the improvements in drainage and irrigation along with other initiatives.

Under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), the agriculture sector has undergone significant changes, especially with an emphasis on modernization, diversification, and infrastructure development.

For instance, Guyana is on track to achieve self-sufficiency in its livestock feed production by 2025. Mustapha, revealed this important information, last year.

Every year, Guyana imports approximately US$40 million in livestock feed. Minister Mustapha said that this money could be invested in other sectors to further increase the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Self-sufficiency will be achieved by cultivating corn and soya beans successfully. Corn and soya are grown at Tacama, Berbice and over 10,000 acres are already being cultivated.

Last year’s budget allocated $967.8 million for the production of corn and soya beans.