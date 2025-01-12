Minister Ramson declares 2024 outstanding year for sports

….says athletes captured 534 medals and MCYS had 471 community grounds renovated in 2024

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport Charles Ramson jr says that the success of the country’s athletes is a testimony to what he has been able to achieve over the last year

‘I don’t grade myself, the athletes I give a A, 864 medals, 534 international and regional medals, never in the history has that ever been accomplished that is 200-300 per cent more than the previous year and even last year when we made that announcement, that was more medals than we had ever had before, so for us to be able to come and say 534 that is the grade.’

Ramson says that his stewardship of the sector is from a policy standpoint to create the enabling environment.

‘My involvement in the sector at the leadership level is to make sure that we are trying to move the country in the right direction for the development of the sector, that what, our athletes on podiums, we want them flying Guyana’s flags and hear Guyana’s anthem at these international matches.’

He said that his grade will come in November at the general election.

Minister Ramson highlighted works completed at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall to the tune of over 300 million and justified the acquisition of air conditioning as crucial to improving the experience of Guyanese at these premier events.

He says they are aiming to complete ongoing works on the five stadiums under construction at Mackenzie Linden, Anna Regina, and Berbice as well as renovation to close to 500 community grounds all over Guyana.

Ramson says that the work on improving these sports venues has seen a greater uptake in the country’s hosting of regional and international events.

“Let focus on the number of international events held in Guyana. In 2023 it was 15, in 2024 it was 29 international events, importantly, we had the cricket world cup successfully held here, The CPL finals and semifinals again despite the lighting system shutting down, it was successfully held, we had the global super league, Caribbean Cycling Championship for the first time since 2001, CAC Bodybuilding Championship, Caribbean Squash Championship and motor racing.”

He said that the goal of having international tournaments is to bring spotlight to the country sporting sector and sport tourism in a rapidly expanding economic landscape.

He says they are eager to have persons from around the world come to the country to experience what Guyana has to offer, which in turn generates more revenue for the country.