Litterbugs ‘unpatriotic’, ‘anti-national’

-Public Works Minister says

LITTERBUGS received a sound ‘thrashing’ from the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, for sullying Guyana’s beautiful landscape with garbage.

Although central government is continuing its tremendous work to enhance the city, littering remains a sore issue.

During the 2024 end-of-year press conference, the minister said, “Any Guyanese who still dumping garbage behind the seawall could be described, at best, as unpatriotic, anti-national.”

He highlighted the number of national clean-up campaigns conducted by government officials. Notably, over the next five years, the plan includes the planting of 50,000 flowers and exotic plants along the coastland and in the capital city, Georgetown.

This ambitious project is part of a broader strategy to enhance the nation’s scenery, provide more recreational spaces, and boost tourism.

During a previous press briefing, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, outlined the details of the project, emphasising its scope and importance.

Jagdeo shared that the initial phase will see 5,000 flowering trees, sourced from the hinterland and forests, planted on the coast.

“Right now, the Guyana Forestry Commission is working on a project to bring, initially, 5,000 flowering trees from the hinterland to the coastal areas for planting,” he said.

Jagdeo also noted that additional plants, such as palms, will be purchased from local suppliers, and include Ite palms, which will be planted along the highways. The project also includes significant upgrades to the Botanical Gardens and Zoo in Georgetown, as part of the government’s goal to create enhanced recreational spaces, and strengthen the tourism sector.

In addition to the tourism benefits, the revamped gardens and zoo will offer educational experiences for children living on the coast, allowing them to explore the country’s diverse flora and fauna without having to visit the hinterland.

“It’s for our children to be exposed to the different landscapes through miniature replicas in the Botanical Gardens, and also to the flora and fauna of the country. Many coastal kids have never had the opportunity to see this,” Jagdeo said.

He highlighted the broader goal of the project: Familiarising both locals and tourists with Guyana’s natural beauty, and raising awareness about important issues such as climate change.

This restoration and beautification effort is just one part of a long-term, carefully planned strategy aimed at urban and coastal renewal.

Jagdeo said, “This project is part of the bigger picture that I’ve been thinking about. It’s all part of a single sustainable strategy; long-term and well planned.” The aim of the project is to not only make Guyana look better, but be better by creating a cleaner, greener, and more attractive environment for residents and visitors alike.