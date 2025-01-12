Streaming platform launched to showcase Guyana’s top tourist destinations

TOURISTS and adventure seekers can now enjoy the beauty of Guyana from anywhere in the world with Visitapoint.gy. Industry leaders and tourism professionals gathered on Saturday at the WANSat Office for the launch of Visitapoints.gy., a cutting-edge addition to the country’s tourism landscape, Visitapoints.gy is an innovative streaming platform developed by Vista Services Inc to showcase Guyana’s breathtaking natural eco-destinations.

Orson Ferguson, Managing Director of Vista Services Inc., shared that the platform aims to be the go-to place for tourists to virtually experience some of Guyana’s top tourist destinations. With the use of state-of-the-art camera and footage, the platform aims to give potential tourists a pristine view of Guyana from anywhere in the world.

“Vistapoints.gy was created to make it easy for people around the world and at home to get a taste of Guyana’s unparalleled natural beauty. Using solar-powered, high-definition cameras and high-efficiency satellite equipment, our platform delivers the highest quality video stream using the smallest possible footprint. This aligns with our LCDS Policy and underscores our commitment to sustainability,” Ferguson explained.

He also emphasized that the company is collaborating with the Protected Areas Commission to expand the platform by including other prominent sites. The collaboration aims to expand the platform to feature additional key locations is critical for showcasing the diverse attractions that Guyana has to offer. By highlighting a broader range of eco-destinations, Visitapoints can appeal to a wider audience of potential visitors, from adventure seekers to cultural enthusiasts.

This expansion supports local tourism by driving interest and traffic to lesser-known areas, creating opportunities for small businesses and community-based initiatives to thrive. Ferguson emphasized that collaboration with local stakeholders is vital for ensuring that these expansions are both culturally authentic and economically impactful.

Ms Dee George, Chair of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), highlighted the platform’s potential to transform tourism.

“Vistapoints.gy provides a window into Guyana’s stunning landscapes, rich culture and unique experiences. Through authentic storytelling, it connects audiences globally, fostering international tourism while preserving and celebrating our heritage.” George said. She also expressed enthusiasm about Vista Services’ ongoing innovations, suggesting that more ground-breaking developments are on the horizon.

Andre Jones, CEO of satellite internet provider WANSat emphasised the role that technology can play in advancing other sectors, stating that, “This collaboration demonstrates how local innovation and advanced technology can elevate Guyana’s profile. The solar-powered equipment, with its programmable power-saving capabilities, aligns perfectly with our country’s vision for sustainable development. Vistapoints.gy is not just a platform—it’s a benchmark for digital media in the region,” Jones remarked.

Moving forward, Vistapoints.gy, and similar platforms are poised to redefine how people connect with Guyana, seamlessly blending technology, cultural promotion and sustainability.