Acquiring GOAL scholarship changed a young mother’s life

RAVINA Thomas, a 30-year-old mother of two, and a make-up artist, is the perfect example of resilience and determination. Her journey is one of overcoming challenges, seizing opportunities, and refusing to let her past define her future.

Ravina’s story began in her teenage years when life took an unexpected turn. She attended Aurora Secondary School but dropped out in Grade 10, choosing love over academics. At the time, she thought it was the right decision.

She married the boy she chose over her education and together they built a life. But deep within, Ravina always felt a desire for more—a dream to be independent, educated, and capable of taking care of her family. She felt she let her family down and wanted to make them proud one day.

In 2023, she decided that she will like to rewrite her story. She applied for a Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship and sat the Bachelor Preparatory course (SCQF) which is a great programme for those who did not perform well at CSEC. The scholarship was fully funded by the Government of Guyana. The SCQF programme is a stepping stone for individuals who left school early. Through hard work and perseverance, she completed the programme and proudly earned her diploma.

This achievement sparked a new fire within her. Ravina enrolled at Jain University to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, balancing her studies with her role as a mother and wife. But she didn’t stop there.

In October of the same year, she applied for a Nursing Assistant programme and was accepted. Now, she’s learning new skills in healthcare while continuing her education. This programme is offered by the Ministry of Health and young people are trained in Region Two.

On top of her academic and professional commitments, Ravina is also a thriving entrepreneur. She runs two small businesses: one as a makeup artist and another selling Brazilian perfumes. These ventures not only help support her family but also fulfil her passion for beauty and business.

Ravina admits that juggling all her responsibilities is far from easy. There are days when exhaustion feels overwhelming, but she never gives up. Her motivation is simple: she wants to be independent and provide a better life for her children and herself.

Her message to young girls and women is clear: “It doesn’t matter where you start or the mistakes you’ve made. What matters is where you’re going and how hard you’re willing to work to get there. Life will always throw challenges at you, but if you believe in yourself and keep pushing forward, nothing is impossible.”

Ravina thanked her sister Candacy Edwards Harlequin for motivating her and for having confidence in her.

Ravina proves that determination and hard work can transform even the most challenging circumstances into opportunities for growth and success. Her journey is an inspiration to anyone who dreams of a brighter future. She is encouraging persons even if they are a school dropout to enrol for a GOAL scholarship which is provided by the Government of Guyana. She also thanked President, Dr Irfaan Ali for offering persons the opportunity to continue their studies free of cost.