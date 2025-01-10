Food vendor accused of armed robbery secures bail

PETER Thompson, a 22-year-old food vendor, was granted $250,000 bail on Wednesday after spending over a month on remand for an alleged armed robbery.

Thompson appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where arguments over the strength of the evidence were heard.

Thompson’s charge relates to a November 12, 2024, alleged armed robbery at a salon on D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown. Thompson, armed with a handgun and accompanied by others, allegedly robbed Adelle David of valuables totalling more than $3.4 million. The reported stolen items included $1,190,000 in cash, a handbag worth $2,990, a gold wristband valued at $570,000, a gold anklet valued at $150,000, two gold chains worth $870,000, and six gold rings valued at $632,500.

At the initial hearing in November last, the prosecution successfully argued against bail, emphasising the gravity of the offence and the victim’s assertion that she could identify Thompson as one of the perpetrators. The defendant’s then attorney, Darren Wade, argued that no stolen items were recovered and that the video footage submitted as evidence failed to clearly identify the suspects. On Wednesday, Thompson’s new attorney, Nigel Hughes, challenged the prosecution’s case, particularly the reliability of the video evidence.

The lawyer said the footage, purportedly from the salon’s security cameras, showed two men entering and robbing patrons. However, he noted that the individuals’ faces were obscured due to camera angles and physical obstructions. The prosecution contended that Thompson could be identified by a mark on his hand, but this claim was challenged by the defence. The prosecution further requested that Thompson surrender his passport as a bail condition, which the magistrate denied.

While recognising the seriousness of the allegations, Magistrate Mc Gusty noted the insufficiency of the video evidence in conclusively identifying Thompson as a perpetrator.

She granted bail under strict conditions, requiring Thompson to report regularly to the police, but allowing him to retain his passport. Thompson’s case will continue on February 5, 2025.