Extension of Port Mourant Secondary School nears completion

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, on Tuesday, visited the construction site of the new wing and extension at the Port Mourant Secondary School, where work will soon wrap up.

In her visit to assess the progress of the project, it was noticed that the concrete structure has already been completed and painting has commenced.

Electrical installations and ceiling works were also set to commence this week alongside additional efforts to ensure a modern and comfortable environment for both teachers and students at the location.

Minister Parag in providing an update to the media noted that the extension was nearing completion.

She said: “When I visited about a month and something ago they didn’t have a roof, they were now putting up some frame, however now the roof is on there, the flooring is on there, they are now going to do electricals and so we are at that point where it’s just the finishing touches to be done.”

She added, “So we are working towards the next few weeks to be completed.”