News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Extension of Port Mourant Secondary School nears completion
Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, on Tuesday, visited the construction site of the new wing and extension at the Port Mourant Secondary School, where work will soon wrap up
Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, on Tuesday, visited the construction site of the new wing and extension at the Port Mourant Secondary School, where work will soon wrap up

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, on Tuesday, visited the construction site of the new wing and extension at the Port Mourant Secondary School, where work will soon wrap up.
In her visit to assess the progress of the project, it was noticed that the concrete structure has already been completed and painting has commenced.

Electrical installations and ceiling works were also set to commence this week alongside additional efforts to ensure a modern and comfortable environment for both teachers and students at the location.
Minister Parag in providing an update to the media noted that the extension was nearing completion.

She said: “When I visited about a month and something ago they didn’t have a roof, they were now putting up some frame, however now the roof is on there, the flooring is on there, they are now going to do electricals and so we are at that point where it’s just the finishing touches to be done.”
She added, “So we are working towards the next few weeks to be completed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.