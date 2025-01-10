Dazzell Housing Scheme residents praise government for community transformation

THE Dazzell Housing Scheme on the East Coast of Demerara has undergone remarkable transformation, prompting residents to praise President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his government for their developmental efforts. The improvements, which include road infrastructure, agricultural support and empowerment initiatives for women, have significantly enhanced the quality of life in the community.

In a recent interview, Ms Jessica Bacchus, a resident of Dazzell Housing Scheme, Paradise, expressed her satisfaction with the progress made under the current administration. Highlighting the state of the roads, she shared, “We are very thankful to them [the government]. It is a big development from what it was, and the children in the community, as well as the elderly, are now able to better access the road.” Roads that were once “mud dams” have been transformed into concrete or asphaltic pathways, improving mobility and accessibility for all.

Beyond infrastructure, Ms Bacchus noted the government’s investment in agriculture, which has been instrumental in supporting local farmers. “The farmers are now being recognised and they have been getting donations [grants] from the Ministry of Agriculture,” she said. She also commended the Ministry of Human Services for its efforts to assist young women in starting their own businesses. “Before now [before the PPP/C government], we were unable to access proper information as to how to go about getting grants and other different things. However, now we are able to do that under this

administration, and we are very thankful for that,” Bacchus added.

Mr Harold Hutson, a six-year resident of Dazzell, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the visible improvements in infrastructure. “When I came in here at first, the place wasn’t like this. In terms of the roads, the roads were terrible. I have seen a lot of development now in terms of the roads and the streets being done,” he explained. However, he identified drainage as an area requiring further attention, noting, “What we would like is to get more drainage, but I am seeing a healthier Dazzell than I came and met.”

Other residents, including Ms Sherryl Armstrong and Mr Quacy Douglas, also expressed their appreciation for the government’s dedication to fostering development. Ms Armstrong lauded the frequent visits by government officials to the community and the ongoing construction of roads and buildings. “We are seeing works happening that we didn’t see before,” she said, adding that the visible progress has uplifted the community.

Mr Douglas highlighted the impact of improved roads on emergency access and daily transportation. “A lot of the roads are done, and we are very much grateful for it. A lot of times we’ve been struggling [to get around], especially where emergency cases are concerned,” he remarked.

On Wednesday, President Ali further demonstrated his commitment to community engagement by making an impromptu visit to the neighbouring community of Enterprise. During the visit, he interacted with residents, listened to their concerns, and provided support to address their issues. Community

members expressed their appreciation for the President’s hands-on approach and conveyed their gratitude for the administration’s dedication to Guyana’s development.

The residents of Dazzell Housing Scheme view these initiatives as a testament to the government’s resolve to improve living conditions and create opportunities for all. With continued investments in infrastructure, agriculture, and community empowerment, they are optimistic about the future and the sustained progress of their community.