State will not appeal $24M judgment in Quindon Bacchus matter

AT the instruction of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, there will be no appeal to the $24 million awarded in the Quindon Bacchus judgment.

This was according to General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his press conference on Thursday.

The President also instructed that the $24 million award be paid in accordance with the ruling.

The matter concerns the fatal shooting of Bacchus, a 25-year-old father of one, by a police constable at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD), back in June, 2022. (See more details in Friday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle)