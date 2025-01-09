Guyana expresses ‘grave concern’ over Venezuela’s latest actions

-condemns Maduro’s move to name “Governor of the Guayana Esequiba”

Guyana has condemned the latest actions of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to assert claims over the Essequibo region.

The country via a statement through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed ‘grave concern’ regarding recent actions and statements by the Government of Venezuela, which constitutes a clear violation of the Argyle Agreement of December 14, 2023, and the binding Order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued on December 1, 2023.

The ministry on Wednesday cited the Argyle Agreement, signed in the presence of regional and international interlocutors.

It reminded that this binding agreement unequivocally commits Guyana and Venezuela to refrain from escalating any conflict or disagreement arising from the territorial controversy between the two States.

“This includes refraining from actions that could aggravate tensions or alter the current situation in the disputed territory, pending resolution in accordance with international law,” the statement read, adding:

“However, the announcement by President Nicolás Maduro on January 7, 2025, regarding the election of a “Governor of the Guayana Esequiba“ by “the people of Guayana Esequiba” constitutes a direct violation of these commitments. This unilateral action disregards the spirit of the Argyle Agreement undermines the agreed framework for dialogue and peaceful coexistence and significantly escalates tensions between our nations.”

The Ministry noted that Venezuela’s most recent assertation would be “flagrant violation’ of the most fundamental principles of international law, if it forges ahead with its attempt to conduct an election in Guyanese territory involving the participation of Guyanese nationals.

Guyana also pointed out Venezuela’s violation of the international court’s December 2023 order, which stated that both States must avoid actions that might aggravate or extend the controversy or make it more difficult to resolve.

“President Maduro’s statement, coupled with any actions to integrate the Essequibo region into Venezuela’s administrative framework, including by calling for an election “by the people of Guayana

Esequiba” of a governor of “Guayana Esequiba,” represents a blatant disregard for this binding Order,” the statement read.

Guyana is arguing that such actions not only jeopardize the judicial process but also undermine the authority of the ICJ as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.

Guyana, the Ministry noted, also reserves the right to ask the Court for additional provisional measures in the event that Venezuela takes any steps toward conducting its so-called “election” in Guyanese territory or involving Guyanese nationals.

Further reiterating its commitment Guyana categorically rejects Venezuela’s claims to the Essequibo and is urging Venezuela to immediately cease all actions that contravene the Argyle Agreement and the ICJ Order and to recommit to the principles of international law and peaceful dispute resolution to which it agreed at Argyle.

Guyana noted that is prepared to engage in “constructive dialogue” under the agreed frameworks, but the country will not or accept unilateral actions that threaten its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana requests assurances from the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela that it will respect its international obligations and refrain from further actions that undermine the peaceful resolution of this longstanding controversy. In conformity with international law.”