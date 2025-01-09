News Archives
Budget day set for next Friday
Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, has announced January 17th as Guyana’s National Budget day.
Though engaged by the local media on Wednesday, the Finance Minister did not reveal any details about this year’s fiscal package.

However, in his new year address to the public, President Dr. Irfaan Ali alluded to the roll out of major projects and the introduction of new, innovative initiatives aimed at transforming Guyana and creating a whirlwind of new opportunities.
Last year, the country presented its largest budget ever, totaling $1.146 trillion, which was 46.6 per cent larger than the previous year. The budget was fully financed without any new taxes.

