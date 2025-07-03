Education Expansion Drive: Tucville Secondary School to gain new classroom block

MINISTER of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Wednesday, conducted a site visit to the Tucville Secondary School (TSS), where construction is underway on a new classroom block aimed at enhancing access to quality secondary education in Georgetown.

The project, valued at $74.9 million and contracted to Kaiveri Procurement Logistics & Investments Inc., will feature six new classrooms and accommodate approximately 180 students—with 30 students per class once completed.

Speaking during her visit, Minister Manickchand emphasized that the project aligns with the government’s broader mission of ensuring that every child, regardless of location, has access to a strong and equitable secondary education.

“It’s not only about building new schools, but also about extending the schools we currently have,” the Minister said. “Right now, in Georgetown alone, Tucville is being extended, Campbellville is being extended, Houston is being completely rebuilt, Queen’s College is being extended, Saint Stanislaus is being extended, and St. Roses is being extended.”

The Education Minister underscored that similar infrastructural upgrades are ongoing across the country, contributing to improved learning environments and better student outcomes.

The Tucville expansion comes at a time when the Government of Guyana is rolling out comprehensive education reforms. These reforms include the development of a digital school, the introduction of free tertiary education, expanded school feeding and transportation support, and a modernised curriculum designed to deliver personalised and accessible learning for all.

The construction of the new classroom block at TSS is part of a larger investment by the Ministry of Education to address growing enrollment and enhance the delivery of education across Guyana’s regions.

Minister Manickchand reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to building a future-ready education system, noting that infrastructure development is a critical pillar in achieving that goal.