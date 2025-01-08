President Ali announces salary boost for Joint Services Ranks

— as gov’t tackles wage disparities

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, announced that all Joint Services Ranks will receive a minimum salary of $130,000.

“There were some anomalies that had to be addressed, one of which was the difference in the basic salary of ranks to the lowest level,” the Commander in Chief told a gathering of service men and women at the commissioning of the new Guyana Fire Service Headquarters at Homestretch Avenue.

Currently, constables in the Joint Services earn between $105,000 and $110,000.

“We have your best interest at heart because we ask for your best too. We ask you to give your best to our country, and the country will invest in you,” he added.

This follows a series of measures implemented by the government to improve wages and benefits across the public sector.

Last December, President Ali announced a one-month salary bonus for servicemen and women as part of the annual Christmas initiative. The $1.6 billion payout recognized the dedication and sacrifices of the nation’s security forces.

Additionally, public servants have seen progressive salary increases under the current administration. A 10% retroactive salary increase was issued in January 2024, followed by an 8% salary hike this year, signalling the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the well-being of its workforce.