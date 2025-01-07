-Registration for $100,000 cash grant to continue, Minister Singh says

Guyanese who missed initial registration for the $100,000 cash grant should not worry, as there will be venues in place to give those an opportunity to register.

This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh.

He said: “There is absolutely no need for panic or worry that you might not get registered. I’m saying this definitively that there is no need to fear that ‘I missed the registration day on a particular day so I will miss my chance to register’

“If you are busy on the first day, let’s say you live in region six or region five, there is absolutely no necessity for everybody to converge to the NDC office on the first day…”

The Minister said that the registration places will be opened for the advertised dates and even after those dates, locations will be set up for those who missed registration to get their opportunity.

Recently, Vice President, D. Bharrat Jagdeo revealed that the government is working on a supplementary system to ensure that all eligible citizens have access to the much-anticipated cash grants.

Dr Jagdeo had reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusivity in the distribution process. Acknowledging the challenges faced by some groups during the initial registration period, he assured the public that additional measures would be implemented to address these concerns.

“If you miss the number of days that those registering people or in your community, you would have another opportunity,” he explained. “We are going to make sure that we announce a supplementary kind of approach, or our people may be able to go to the post office wherever,” the Vice President added.

Dr. Jagdeo emphasised that no one who qualifies for the grant will be excluded because of logistical or scheduling issues. He specifically addressed the concerns of those who might have been out of the country, working at sea, or otherwise unavailable during the registration period.

As he stated, “You are not going to lose that money if you didn’t get an opportunity to register, for example, you are busy on that day or those days, you’re out of the country, or you are at sea or somewhere else. So, the fishermen and the others don’t have to worry, or the miners, for example, if you’re a miner and you miss the area, you don’t have to worry about that,” Dr Jagdeo assured.