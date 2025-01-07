Linden being positioned for major investments

–in tourism, other areas with crucial infrastructural, human capital developments, President Ali says

IN a bold move to catalyse economic growth and regional development, the Government of Guyana has outlined a comprehensive vision to foster long-term sustainable investments in Linden, Region 10, with a sharp focus on tourism and infrastructure.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, during an engagement with residents on Sunday, emphasised the importance of attracting significant investments to the region, since it will be key to unlocking vast wealth for the people of Linden and surrounding areas.

President Ali highlighted Linden’s untapped potential as a hub for tourism development, since he believes that continued investments in this sector will create significant economic opportunities for the region.

“We have to bring long-term sustainable investments, and that is why we are marketing Linden for a major tourism investment. People come, people spend, business doing; you growing, wealth creating,” the President stated.

The government’s emphasis on Linden’s tourism sector is part of its broader strategy to position the town as a central player in the country’s economic expansion.

PEOPLE-CENTERED LEADERSHIP AND REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

The President also underscored the government’s commitment to a “people-centered leadership” approach. He noted that the PPP/C government not only speaks about its love for the people of Guyana, but also demonstrates it through action, especially in Linden.

In line with this vision, the government has already embarked on several key infrastructure projects in Linden and surrounding areas. These projects are designed to modernise the region, improve connectivity, and lay the foundation for future economic growth.

ONGOING INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS: TRANSFORMING LINDEN AND REGION TEN

One of the most significant projects currently underway is the rehabilitation of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, a critical route that connects Linden with Georgetown. The highway is being upgraded to support the flow of traffic, and ensure smoother, safer transportation for commuters and goods which will be essential for the region’s growth, particularly as it moves towards becoming a major tourism destination.

In addition to this, the construction of Guyana’s first ‘smart city’, Silica City, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, is set to reshape the region. Silica City is envisioned as a model for sustainable urban living, incorporating smart technologies and eco-friendly infrastructure. The city is expected to provide a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, offering a modern lifestyle to residents and attracting investors, businesses, and tourists alike.

Silica City will feature ‘smart’ transport systems, renewable energy solutions, and hi-tech facilities to make it a cutting-edge urban centre that serves as a regional and national economic hub.

Further north, the Linden to Mabura Hill Road is under construction, creating vital access to the interior regions of Guyana. The new road will drastically reduce travel times and open up new opportunities for mining, agriculture, and tourism in the hinterland. This infrastructure project is expected to facilitate the movement of goods and people, boosting trade and stimulating investments.

A VISION FOR LONG-TERM SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

President Ali emphasised that the investments already made, and those in the pipeline are not just short-term fixes but part of a long-term vision for Linden’s future. He pointed to the visible signs of growth in the region, particularly in the housing sector.

“You will see how it will stimulate other investments. How it will create new wealth… I can tell you from 2020 to now, there are many, hundreds of homes that I can point to in Linden that are either improving, rehabilitating, or being built from scratch,” the President remarked.

These changes are not limited to commercial and residential development; they are part of a broader strategy to transform Linden into a modern, thriving town with enhanced infrastructure, improved public services, and greater opportunities for its residents.

A NEW ERA FOR LINDEN

The government’s efforts are aimed at creating a self-sustaining economy that will not only improve the quality of life for its residents but also attract investments that will fuel growth for years to come.

For now, the people of Linden are beginning to see the tangible benefits of this investment, with housing developments and modern amenities starting to shape the town’s future. As these projects continue to unfold, the region is set to become a central pillar in Guyana’s ongoing transformation.

“The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is going to be modern highway; we are going to connect it with the new highway, all the way to Georgetown. That highway is coming to Land of Canan, then we are going to do Silica City. You know what that does for Linden, the value creation. The value of your property, the value of your land here will continue to go up, it will not go down,” President Ali added.