President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday, signed a book of condolences at the United States Embassy in Georgetown in honour of the late former President Jimmy Carter.
President Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100, was a respected statesman, humanitarian and a global champion of democracy (Office of the President)
President Ali pays homage to late President Carter
