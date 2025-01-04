Guyana’s economy exploding with opportunities for youths, women -President Ali

HIGHLIGHTING the unparalleled opportunities for youths and women in Guyana’s growing economy, President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently underscored the unprecedented potential young people have in the evolving landscape of Guyana’s economy.

The Head of State, in his New Year’s message, urged the nation’s youth to seize the moment, as new industries and opportunities unfold at a rapid pace.

From technology and agriculture to tourism, energy, and the creative industries, he described a nation brimming with possibilities for the younger generation.

“Our economy is exploding with opportunities for our young people,” President Ali said.

“This is their moment to shine. From technology and agriculture to tourism, energy, and the creative industries, the doors are wide open for our youth to step forward and make their mark. Whether it’s starting your own business, pursuing a trade, or joining one of the many sectors driving our growth, the possibilities are endless to build a secure and prosperous future for themselves and their families.”

With significant investment in key sectors, Guyana is witnessing rapid growth, particularly in oil and gas, agriculture, and infrastructure development. The president noted that those developments were creating vast new career pathways for young people, but he also called on them to take the initiative and embrace these with an entrepreneurial spirit.

The government of Guyana has implemented several initiatives aimed at improving youth involvement and empowerment across various sectors: these included agriculture, energy, tourism, etc.

In 2022, Dr. Ali established the President’s Youth Advisory Council (PYAC) to promote youth engagement in Guyanese development and policy.

The Council, composed of young people from diverse backgrounds and skill sets, provides counsel on national youth development priorities.

Empowering Women: A Pillar of National Progress

The president also spoke passionately about the strides women are making in Guyana, noting their growing influence in various sectors, including business, politics, and the arts. He emphasised that empowering women is integral to the nation’s progress, and his government is committed to providing the necessary support to ensure that women continue to thrive and contribute to the country’s economic and social development.

“Our women are making remarkable strides,” he declared. “We couldn’t be prouder of the impact they are having. But we’re not stopping here—our aim is to ensure that every woman has the support she needs to leave an even greater imprint on our economy and to have a stronger voice at every decision-making table.”

The President highlighted key initiatives aimed at advancing women’s economic independence, such as increasing access to financing, providing specialised training, and promoting leadership opportunities across industries. He stressed that when women succeed, the entire nation reaps the benefits.

“Whether it’s through access to financing, training, or leadership opportunities, we are committed to empowering our women because when our women succeed, our nation succeeds,” President Ali affirmed.

A Vision of a Unified, Prosperous Future

As Guyana embarks on this new year, the president’s message resonated with a sense of optimism and determination. The government, he stated, is committed to creating an inclusive society where both the youth and women are central to the country’s continued development. Through targeted policies and initiatives, President Ali emphasised that the goal is to ensure sustainable growth, economic empowerment, and equal opportunities for all citizens.

Recent data indicates Guyana is making significant progress toward exceeding numerous international gender equality benchmarks.

Women make up 70 percent of the participants in the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, which consists of over 20,000 individuals. This was a programme introduced by the government to provide more access to training and tertiary education to the populace.

In addition to this, 74 per cent of scholarships that were granted to women through the Ministry of the Public Service were women.

Additionally, it should be noted that women are currently holding leadership positions in both municipalities and regional democratic councils (RDCs) throughout the entire country. In pursuit of this objective, nearly 50 percent of the composition of the municipality of the country consists of women.