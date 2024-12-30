News Archives
Taxi driver ‘nabbed’ with 163lbs of ganja
Tomal Clarke
Tomal Clarke

TOMAL Jeremiah Clarke, a 30-year-old Taxi Driver from Lot 183 Section ‘B’, Pattensen, East Coast Demerara, was nabbed by police at around 15:30 hrs on Sunday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of 73.936 kgs (163 lbs) of marijuana.

Police in a release said that at about 15:30 hrs, police ranks from Regional Division #5 were conducting a ‘stop and search’ exercise in the vicinity of Weldaad Police Station in West Berbice, when they stopped motorcar #PAG 8451, which was being driven by Clarke and travelling westward on the southern carriageway.

“The police ranks signalled to Clarke to stop the vehicle at the side of the road. He was observed acting in a suspicious manner, and a ‘high scent’ was emanating from the vehicle. Instead of conforming to the signal by the Police, the driver sped off.

“Police gave chase, and, in the process, contacted ranks at the Mahaicony Police Station to assist in intercepting the vehicle.

“Ranks from Mahaicony responded to the call with a Corporal and six other ranks establishing a ‘stop point’ on the Calcutta Public Road at Mahaicony, where they intercepted motorcar PAG 8451,” the release said.

It added that a search of the vehicle revealed five (5) large black garbage bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis. The driver (the only occupant in the vehicle) identified himself as Tomal Clarke. He was informed of the offence committed, arrested, and cautioned. He reportedly admitted ownership of the drugs, stating that he was behind on paying his car instalment, and was trying to make some extra money.

Clarke, the motorcar, and the five bags with suspected cannabis were escorted to the Mahaicony Police Station, where the drugs were weighed in his presence and amounted to 73.936 kgs (163 lbs). Clarke is in custody as investigations continue.

