Law-revision exercise to be completed by June 2025 – AG

THE revision exercise for the Laws of Guyana is expected to be completed by June 2025 as the process is currently underway, according to Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall, S.C.

AG Nandlall was at the time speaking at his ministry’s end-of-year press conference where he noted that the last time the laws were revised was in 2012 and prior to that, this was done in 1977.

“Now we are doing another set. We are revising from 2012 to 2022 [and] that is ongoing,” he said.

While the process was expected to be completed this year, Nandlall explained that a lot of work is being done by a Law Revision Centre in Anguilla, which he said is the only such facility in the Caribbean.

“We have to wait on their workload…they’re the only centre that offers this service in the entire region, so you could imagine their agenda. So that has led to a delay,” he said.

However, the Attorney-General indicated that they have already received the covers for the volumes and upon completion, they will be printed at national printers.

He added, “So we have been receiving them by the volumes, but obviously we can’t do it unless all are finished.”

Further to this, he said before the process started some time back, the revision first had to deal with a lot of the work that was not completed in the 2012 version.

He explained that omissions and corrections had to be done between the period 1977 and 2012, as covering that period was a herculean task and as such naturally, there were errors and omissions that had to be corrected before moving forward.

AG Nandlall disclosed that the deadline he has received from the Law Revision Centre for the completion is June 2025. He added that by July 2025 they will be able to launch same.