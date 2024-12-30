News Archives
$208M invested to enhance connectivity between Sand Creek and Rupunau
RESIDENTS in the Deep South Rupununi are set to benefit from improved road connectivity. The sum of $208 million has been earmarked to upgrade the main access road linking Sand Creek to Rupunau in Region Nine.

During an outreach in Sand Creek, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, made the announcement and highlighted the successful completion of the asphaltic road in Sand Creek, a project that was executed through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

“We [Government] liked how it looked, so we have decided that in all the big villages, we will aim to get people out of the dust, especially where households and traffic are concentrated,” said the minister.

Minister Edghill also revealed plans for significant investments in internal roads in four nearby villages such as Shulinab, Nappi, Karaudarnau, and Awarewaunau.
He noted that approximately $800 million will be expended in these communities.

“These contracts have already been signed, and this model will guide our approach in 2025, 2026, and beyond,” Minister Edghill said.

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to prioritising the upgrading of community roads in order to reduce dust pollution and improve travel conditions.

“In Region Nine alone, through the Ministry of Public Works, we currently have more than $1 billion worth of roadworks, developing community roads and connecting villages,” he pointed out.

He noted that travel times have already seen dramatic reductions and he recalled the days when the journey from Sand Creek to Lethem took three hours.

“Now, you can move from Sand Creek to Lethem in an hour. What used to be a never-ending journey is now one you can complete with ease,” the public works minister said.

These upgrades are part of the PPP/C government’s broader vision of improving road networks and quality of life while enhancing connectivity, and supporting economic development in the Deep South Rupununi area. (DPI)

